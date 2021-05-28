CBSE 30 Minutes Exam Or Majority Subjects Only: Board Exam Options Explored For Class 12

Education bodies are forced to make difficult decisions regarding the course of important examinations in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. In April, the Central Board of Secondary Education had decided to cancel the Class 10 CBSE Board exam for the safety of the students. However, the Board had made it clear that the Class 12 students would have to appear for an exam at a later date. After a deafening silence from their end for quite some time, it was recorded that a high-level meeting between state education ministers had finally taken place on Sunday last week. Following this, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had stated that he would announce the format and dates for the CBSE Class 12 board exams on June 1.

CBSE 30 minutes exam or Major Subjects of CBSE Class 12 exams only: Board exam options explored by the Board

It was decided at the meeting that the CBSE board exam 2021 will be held between the dates of July 15 and August 26 while adhering to all Covid-19 safety protocols. Furthermore, CBSE is said to have had proposed two options for the conduction of the board exams. The proposal explains that the exams would either be set for the main 19 subjects only at notified exam centres or let the exams be held for 90 minutes for all subjects at the home schools of students.

It has been speculated that even conducting CBSE 30 minutes exam is being discussed, during which students will only be made to attempt objective-type questions on their respective subjects. However, no official confirmation regarding this has been made by the education minister yet. Different states and their ministers have different opinions over how the Class 12 board exams will be conducted. But one thing that's clear is that most states are in favour of the conduction of board exams, taking into account the option of a shorter exam format. Only four states namely Delhi, Maharashtra, Goa and Andaman and Nicobar had upheld their opinions on cancelling the examinations. These states had demanded vaccination for students and teachers before the exam option be entertained.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK