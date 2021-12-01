CBSE Acknowledges Inappropriate Question In 12th Sociology Exam; To Take Strict Action

CBSE 12th Sociology Question Error: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced that the authorities have acknowledged an "inappropriate question" in the CBSE Class 12 Sociology examination, which violates the guidelines of the board. CBSE announced on Twitter that it would take strict action against those involved in the preparation of the questions and also highlighted that the Board favours only academic-oriented questions and anything harming the sentiments of people based on social and political choices will not be favored.

The sociology examination conducted by the board was based on the MCQ format. "A question has been asked in today's class 12 sociology term 1 exam which is inappropriate and in violation of the CBSE guidelines for external subject experts for setting question papers. The board acknowledged the error and stated that it would take strict action against those responsible, "tweeted the board.

CBSE Term 1 Exam: Board acknowledges inappropriate question, to take action

"The CBSE guidelines for paper setters clearly state that they have to ensure the questions should be academic-oriented only, should be classified as religion-neutral and should not touch upon domains that could harm sentiments of people based on social and political choices," said the Board in another tweet.

CBSE Class 12th Exam: Board issues notice about the printing of question papers

In another update, the board has also issued an important notification for the ongoing Term 1 examination, regarding the printing of the question papers by the schools. It has come to our notice that some of the examination centres are printing both English and Hindi versions of question papers, and thereafter these are being distributed to the students. The board has said that "this is not as per the directions supplied by the CBSE".

