Last Updated:

CBSE Acknowledges Inappropriate Question In 12th Sociology Exam; To Take Strict Action

CBSE Exam: The Central Board of Secondary Education has announced that the authorities have acknowledged an "inappropriate question" in the 12th sociology exam.

Written By
Amrit Burman
CBSE

Image: PTI


CBSE 12th Sociology Question Error: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced that the authorities have acknowledged an "inappropriate question" in the CBSE Class 12 Sociology examination, which violates the guidelines of the board. CBSE announced on Twitter that it would take strict action against those involved in the preparation of the questions and also highlighted that the Board favours only academic-oriented questions and anything harming the sentiments of people based on social and political choices will not be favored.

The sociology examination conducted by the board was based on the MCQ format. "A question has been asked in today's class 12 sociology term 1 exam which is inappropriate and in violation of the CBSE guidelines for external subject experts for setting question papers. The board acknowledged the error and stated that it would take strict action against those responsible, "tweeted the board.

CBSE Term 1 Exam: Board acknowledges inappropriate question, to take action

"The CBSE guidelines for paper setters clearly state that they have to ensure the questions should be academic-oriented only, should be classified as religion-neutral and should not touch upon domains that could harm sentiments of people based on social and political choices," said the Board in another tweet.

CBSE Class 12th Exam: Board issues notice about the printing of question papers

In another update, the board has also issued an important notification for the ongoing Term 1 examination, regarding the printing of the question papers by the schools. It has come to our notice that some of the examination centres are printing both English and Hindi versions of question papers, and thereafter these are being distributed to the students. The board has said that "this is not as per the directions supplied by the CBSE".

READ | CBSE 12th Board Exams: Private students to submit exam forms from Dec 2; Check eligibility

Image: PTI

READ | CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Board Exams 2022 for major papers begins today, check details here
READ | CBSE Social Science (SST) paper had errors, COVID SOP wasn't followed, claim many students
READ | CBSE class 12 term 1 exam begins today, check exam day guidelines here
READ | CBSE 12th term 1 exams: Check sociology question paper analysis & students' reactions here
Tags: CBSE, CBSE term 1 exam, Cbse class 12th exam
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND