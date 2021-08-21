CBSE Admit Card 2021 For Private And Regular Candidates Released, See Steps To Download

CBSE Admit Card 2021: Central Board of Secondary Education has released admit cards for private & regular candidates for special offline or improvement exam. Regular students are hereby informed that they will have to contact their respective schools for the hall ticket. More information on CBSE Private Admit Card 2021 and CBSE Regular Admit Card 2021 is now uploaded on the official website, cbse.gov.in. Registered candidates can check their CBSE admit card 2021 by entering the application number and previous year's roll number. Candidates are hereby informed that the improvement exam will begin on August 25, 2021. The last paper will be conducted on September 15, 2021.

CBSE improvement exam for both regular and private students will be held in offline mode. It will be held in strict adherence to COVID 19 protocols. Here are the steps one needs to follow to check and download CBSE private & regular candidates admit card 2021.

CBSE Admit Card 2021: Steps to download

Registered candidates should visit the CBSE official website which is cbse.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the ‘Admit Card for Private Students’ link

OR here is the direct link to check CBSE Private & Regular Candidates Admit Card 2021

Candidates will have to enter all the required credentials to download the hall ticket

Hall ticket will be displayed on the screen

Candidates can download the CBSE Private & Regular Candidates Admit Card 2021

Candidates will have to carry their admit card to exam centre

This year CBSE board examinations for both class 10 and 12 were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The results were declared on the basis of internal assessment policy. Internal assessment policy has been declared by CBSE after cancellation of exam. Candidates are hereby informed that it is mandatory to carry the admit card, failing to do this, candidates will not be allowed to enter exam centre.