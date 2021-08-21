CBSE Admit Card 2021 For Private And Regular Candidates Released, See Steps To Download

Quick links:
IMAGE: PEXELS
CBSE Admit Card 2021: Central Board of Secondary Education has released admit cards for private & regular candidates for special offline or improvement exam. Regular students are hereby informed that they will have to contact their respective schools for the hall ticket. More information on CBSE Private Admit Card 2021 and CBSE Regular Admit Card 2021 is now uploaded on the official website, cbse.gov.in. Registered candidates can check their CBSE admit card 2021 by entering the application number and previous year's roll number. Candidates are hereby informed that the improvement exam will begin on August 25, 2021. The last paper will be conducted on September 15, 2021.
CBSE improvement exam for both regular and private students will be held in offline mode. It will be held in strict adherence to COVID 19 protocols. Here are the steps one needs to follow to check and download CBSE private & regular candidates admit card 2021.
This year CBSE board examinations for both class 10 and 12 were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The results were declared on the basis of internal assessment policy. Internal assessment policy has been declared by CBSE after cancellation of exam. Candidates are hereby informed that it is mandatory to carry the admit card, failing to do this, candidates will not be allowed to enter exam centre.