CBSE Affiliation Registration 2021 Extended; See Direct Link To Official Notification Here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the deadline for CBSE Affiliation for schools till June 30, 2021. CBSE has decided to extend the deadline because of the rising cases of COVID-19 in the country. Read on to know more about CBSE Affiliation Registration 2021 and see the direct link for notification.

CBSE Affiliation Registration Deadline Extended

The Central Board of Secondary Education has released an official notification announcing the extension of CBSE Registration for Affiliation to June 30, 2021. This decision was taken by the CBSE board keeping in mind the very cases of COVID-19 in the country. With this extension, schools have now time for registration, upgrading and applying for affiliation under School Affiliation Re-engineered Automation System. You can take a look at the official notification given here.

In continuation to the earlier Circular No.01/2021 dated 07.01.2021, pertaining to the Re-structuring of CBSE Affiliation System w.e.f March 2021 under SARAS (School Affiliation Re-engineered Automation System) and subsequent timeline mentioned in the SARAS manual for various categories of affiliation for the session 2022-23. In this connection, the Competent Authority of the Board after due consideration and reviewing the current COVID-19 situation has extended the first window period of online application for Fresh Affiliation, Up-gradation of Affiliation and Extension of Affiliation till 30.06.2021 for the session 2022-23 without any late fees.

CBSE's new affiliation system came into effect on March 1. The CBSE affiliation system and requirements have been restructured as per various suggestions and recommendations that were given by the new National Education Policy. You can read more about CBSE's criteria for CBSE registration for schools here. Schools are advised to regularly check the official CBSE website for any updates on CBSE Affiliation Registration 2021. Stay tuned for the CBSE latest news and more news on education.

Image Source: CBSE Website