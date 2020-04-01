CBSE: Students From Class I-VIII Promoted, IX & XI To Be Promoted Based On Internal Marks

In view of the current situation due to the COVID19 pandemic, Union HRD Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank announced that all CBSE school students studying in classes I-VIII will be promoted to the next class and students of classes IX and XI will be promoted based on internal assessment of schools. He also added that students of Class 9 and 11 who were not promoted this time could appear in school-based tests online or offline.

'Board exams only for 29 main subjects'

Apart from this the Union Minister also revealed that he had advised the CBSE to conduct board exams for only 29 subjects this year keeping in mind the prevailing health crisis. "For the rest of the subjects, the Board will not hold examinations; the instructions for marking/assessment in all such cases shall be separately issued by the Board," he tweeted. He also announced that the CBSE would hold these exams only prior to giving adequate notice to the students.

📢 Announcement

