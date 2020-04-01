The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

CBSE: Students From Class I-VIII Promoted, IX & XI To Be Promoted Based On Internal Marks

Education

Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal announced that CBSE had decided to promote all students from class I-VIII and classes IX & XI, based on internal assessment.

Written By Ananya Varma | Mumbai | Updated On:
CBSE

In view of the current situation due to the COVID19 pandemic, Union HRD Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank announced that all CBSE school students studying in classes I-VIII will be promoted to the next class and students of classes IX and XI will be promoted based on internal assessment of schools. He also added that students of Class 9 and 11 who were not promoted this time could appear in school-based tests online or offline. 

Read: Coronavirus: CBSE Extends Application Deadline For School Affiliation Till April 30

'Board exams only for 29 main subjects'

Apart from this the Union Minister also revealed that he had advised the CBSE to conduct board exams for only 29 subjects this year keeping in mind the prevailing health crisis. "For the rest of the subjects, the Board will not hold examinations; the instructions for marking/assessment in all such cases shall be separately issued by the Board," he tweeted. He also announced that the CBSE would hold these exams only prior to giving adequate notice to the students.

Read: CBSE Exam Postponed Due To Coronavirus? Here Is All You Need To Know

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
COVID-19
FIRST COVID-19 CASE IN DHARAVI
Shivraj Singh Chouhan
MP CM SHIVRAJ CHOUHAN ON ATTENDEES
Arvind
ARVIND KEJRIWAL ANNOUNCES EX GRATIA
Delhi police
DELHI POLICE WARN AGAINST FAKE NEWS
Mumbai
NIZAMUDDIN CONGREGATION ATTENDEES
Harbhajan
BHAJJI RELIVES BATTLE WITH AKHTAR