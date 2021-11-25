CBSE Allows Foreign Board Students To Take Admissions Without Approval

Central Board of Secondary Education has released notification for students studying in the foreign board who wants to join CBSE affiliated schools. CBSE through press release has announced that from now onward, no prior approval will be required from the Board to seek admission in the schools affiliated with the CBSE. This has been done considering the COVID situation.

CBSE said, “Keeping the current circumstances and problems faced by these students and their families, CBSE has decided that now onward, no such prior approval is required by the students from the Board to seek admission in the schools affiliated to the CBSE."

CBSE foreign students press release reads, “In the post period of Corona Pandemic, many families are shifting to India because of various reasons. Therefore, many students studying abroad in foreign Boards are joining schools affiliated to the CBSE. As admissions are given to the students of other Boards based on the equivalency of classes of two different Boards, hence every time when students are shifting from foreign Boards to the CBSE, they can apply through school to the CBSE to accord them approval to seek admission in Classes IX to XII based on the equivalency."

CBSE Board Conducts Reading Challenge 3.0

Central Board of Secondary Education has recently announced 'CBSE Reading Challenge 3.0' for students of Classes 6 to 10. The reading challenge is available in Hindi and English languages. Students can attempt the challenge on the DIKSHA platform between November 22 and November 31, 2021. Schools affiliated to CBSE are required to register their students on DIKSHA platform using CBSE registration ID.

How to register for CBSE Reading Challenge 3.0

Students will have to enter a Registration ID that will be provided by the school/ teacher before accessing the quiz. Students will have to login with the existing credentials on the DIKSHA portal. If there's no existing account, students can click on 'register here' and do a fresh registration.