CBSE And IIT-Gandhinagar To Launch 30-30 Eklavya Series To Strengthen NEP Implementation

In a bid to strengthen the National Education Policy (NEP) across all the schools, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has joined hands with the Center for Creative Learning (CCL) at the Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar (IIT-Gandhinagar) to launch the 30-30 Eklavya series. The series will be an online interactive education program that will bolster NEP implementation across all schools in the country.

The Eklavya series, which is held weekly, aims to take forward the goal of NEP, which emphasizes strengthening the education system of India and giving students a chance to show their hidden talents. The series mainly intends to promote out-of-box thinking, interdisciplinary education, conceptual understanding, and problem-solving skills among students. Each episode of the 30-30 Eklavya series will be based on the interesting stories of real-world examples and success stories.

The department has scheduled the first episode on gold medalist Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw. The course will explain to the students how Newton's Law of Motion worked at Chopra's 36-degree throw, and the Paris Gun launched the cannonball at 55 degrees. This is going to be an interesting way of imparting knowledge to the students with a combination of science and math concepts. An episode of the Eklavaya series will discuss the science behind the falling of water in a spiral or a parabolic path. In another episode, students will be explained how to discover Pi in straight lines and how the miraculous number can be found in the leaves on a footpath.

Various other topics such as electricity and magnetism, sound, number systems, and basic arithmetic operations, heat, and evolution, among others, will be covered in the Eklavya series. Meanwhile, students will also be given the chance to make projects and work on models for a better understanding of the topics. The 30-30 Eklavya series started September 26, 2021, and will run on a weekly basis, every Sunday from 4 to 5 pm. Students can watch the live episode on CCL's Youtube channel.

