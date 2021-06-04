CBSE And Microsoft Collaborate To Help Students Learn Coding & Data Sciences

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has teamed up with Microsoft to teach students about coding and data science. As new skilling disciplines, coding will be introduced for classes 6 to 8, and data science will be offered for classes 8 to 12. These new subjects will be taught in their respective classes in the academic year 2021-22. The sessions have been introduced in order to equip the students and compete in the world that is becoming more becoming digitally advanced. Here is more information about the same, read on to know.

CBSE and Microsoft collaboration is empowering: Education Minister

The statement was made via the Education Minister's official Twitter account. The tweet reads, “Under #NEP2020, we promised to introduce coding & data science in schools. Today, I'm happy to see #CBSE fulfilling the promise right in the session of yr 2021 itself. In association with @Microsoft, @cbseindia29 is empowering India's future generations with new-age skills. Kudos”.

Critical thinking, computational skills, problem-solving skills, creativity, and hands-on exposure to new technologies are all emphasized in the coding and data science curriculum. The subjects were introduced in accordance with the 2020 National Education Policy (NEP). Microsoft has created additional handbooks linked with NCERT patterns and frameworks in both coding and data science.

The books include real-world examples aimed at increasing exposure to the ethical dimensions of Microsoft MakeCode, an open-source platform that will enable students to learn more effectively in a gamified manner across all disciplines, including mathematics, languages, and social sciences, while also laying the groundwork for AI-based data science applications. A report in The Indian Express has reported what Manoj Ahuja, the Chairman of CBSE has stated. Manoj Ahuja stated that as we transition to a world that relies increasingly on technology, it is critical that we impart skills that prepare students and educators across the country to succeed in the digital world. Moreover, he has said that the new course curriculum on coding and data science will equip students with future-ready learning skills. Additionally, Manoj Ahuja stated stated that it is an important step to enable self-reliance in our students and equip them with skills like problem solving, logical thinking, collaboration and design thinking that are critical for success.

