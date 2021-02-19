CBSE Asks All Teachers To Complete Training On 'Experiential Learning' On DIKSHA By March

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has asked principals of all the CBSE-affiliated schools to encourage the teachers to complete the free online training on Experiential Learning and Competency-based Education on the DIKSHA portal by March 20, 2021. The training is mandatory for all the teachers and principals to complete as per the requirement of the New Education Policy. Teachers have to complete both the courses before the deadline and submit the compliance report online on or before March 31.

A notice regarding this has been uploaded on the official website of CBSE. As per the notice, so far, 65,931 Teachers & Principals have completed the course on Experiential Learning, and Competency-based learning has been completed by 8,743 Teachers & Principals. Teachers must install DIKSHA app on their smartphones to complete the training. Alternatively, teachers can also access the DIKSHA portal on the web (desktop/laptop). The direct links to access the training module are given in the official notice of CBSE.

"So far 65,931 Teachers & Principals have completed the course on Experiential Learning and Competency-based learning has been completed by 8,743 Teachers & Principals. As per CBSE mandate, these courses should be completed by all teachers & principals in a time-bound manner. Therefore, Principals of Schools affiliated with CBSE are hereby requested to motivate all their teachers to complete both the courses mandatorily (without fail) by 20th March 2021 and send the compliance report through the link given below before 31st March 2021. To prevent unauthorized responses this link is accessible through cbseshiksha.in email id only, which is available with the schools," the official notice reads. "The National Education Policy 2020 calls for the shift towards an experiential and competency-based learning approach to ensure proficiency in learning by students for dealing with real-life situations. It emphasizes the integration of Sports and Arts in the teaching core subjects to make it multidisciplinary, more joyful, and designing of assessment tools to acquire learning outcomes and reduce rote learning," the notice further reads.

CBSE Experiential Learning Course:

The course has been developed in association with TATA Trusts. It aims to share multisensory pedagogic processes involved in experiential learning, sensitize educators to implement it in their classrooms, and make learning more joyful, reflective and multidisciplinary. The module includes series of webinars for groups of CoEs conducted by CBSE to familiarize the principals and teachers with the content, processes, and objectives of the course.

CBSE Competency-based Learning:

According to the official notice, CBSE has collaborated with Central Square Foundation and developed an interactive online course on Competency-based education for teachers. The course is divided into four modules, designed to deepen educators’ understanding of the best practices in competency-based teaching, learning, assessment design, and processes underlying CBE models.

