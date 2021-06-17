CBSE Assessment Plan: Top Education Experts Answer FAQs On 30:30:40 Marks Formula

The Supreme Court has given nod to CBSE's Class 12 result evaluation criteria. As per the system, the 30:30:40 formula for the evaluation of marks of the students will be based on Class 10th, 11th and 12th respectively. Republic TV spoke exclusively to the experts: Mamta Sharma- Supreme Court Advocate, Activist Dhruv Jatti, Chandra Bhushan Sharma- Former Chairman NIOS, and Class 12th student CBSE Student Hursh Sethiya over the CBSE assessment plan.

Is the CBSE assessment plan approved by the Supreme Court fair and unbiased?

Mamta Sharma explains, "if we talk about the methodology which has been proposed by the CBSE, it creates a win-win situation and creates a broader perspective of students, they have taken into the consideration. The 13 member committee which was formed, they have considered all the relevant points and how they can reach an evaluation that will not demoralise the students. They have altered the methodology, as 30 percentage weightage to be given to Class 10th marks, 30percentage to 11th and 40% to class 12th marks. I'll further explain how they will be calculating the marks".

"For class 10th marks, there were students who raised concerns as to how this move will be justified because the examination pattern is different in 10th and when they switch to class 11th the stream is changed. So the evaluation will be based on the best three subjects in which the students scored the highest marks. So, only the average of the best three subjects will be taken into consideration. For Class 11th, the final examination that takes place at the end of the year marks will be taken into consideration," Sharma added.

Will students showing progress over a period of time be at disadvantage?

Activist Dhruv Jatti said, "we need to understand that this is the equitable decision taken keeping in mind the whole pandemic and also the digital divide as online examination wouldn't have worked. This was the decision that had to be made. So more or fewer students are upset about the whole 30% taken from the 11th grade but you can't complain much as this is a fair decision because 11th marks cannot be excluded while combing the whole examination process. A loophole that might be seen by many students is that the whole discretion for all these years was with the board when it came towards marking but now it will be with the schools. So, this might be an advantage or disadvantage to the students because that's when teachers might come into the picture. But the biggest takeaway out of this whole situation is the Supreme Court's intervention where they came out and proposed a dispute proposal mechanism which might be able to counter the whole bias part of it and another option for the examination of the students who are not satisfied with the grading they receive. So, this sort of answers the questions as well to the students who are making progress and weren't satisfied by it they will now have an option to give the examination after a period of time".

Chandra Bhushan Sharma said, "I think Dhruv has raised a very pertinent question on the basis of the present perspective but I see it from a long perspective. I don't think there could have been a better solution to this problem now. We are facing a pandemic and passing a very difficult time and there could not have been a better solution than this. But I believe, there will be many questions raised by the different sections of society",

The first and the foremost is that you have taken 30% weightage from the Class 10th marks and the subjects taken in 10th boards are not relevant for class 12. Are we trying to certify somehow or are we trying to hand over a certificate that would be relevant and trusted in society?

For most of the students, Class 11th must be a relaxed year, they might have not done well in the examination.

For class 12th they are facing a pandemic and exams were not conducted properly and cannot be trusted.

"The 13 member committee had 3 academics and 1 Director academic of CBSE. Out of 13, only 4 academician rest were all administrators. Would administrators be able to decide and would know how to assessed and certify children? I have a great objection to this. The decision should have kept for the academics. Now the students are saying that they cannot trust the teachers of their school who will give the marks, Why they cannot trust the teachers? The committee who will decide the marks will include 3 teachers from the schools including the principal and two from the neighbouring school. I want to hint that this solution is very good from a long perspective. There should be a permanent School education system to decide on such issues," he added.

How will the assessment impact the college admission process?

"If we talk about the admissions in Delhi University or any different other universities, they do not have any entrance examinations. The admissions are being taken through the merit list. So, in that case, literally, there will be some issues which cannot be sorted out especially this year as we are dealing with extraordinary circumstances. This is one of the reasons why we did not object to the methodology which has been proposed by the CBSE because if we will create objection to it then certainly that will delay the declaration of the results also and will further create difficulty for the students as they will not be able to pursue their further studies. So, right now the students will have the option to reappear for the offline examination if they are dissatisfied. Apart, from this a State Board plea has filed-- where one specific plea has been made that there should be some uniformity in terms of examination procedure in Universities that they should plan out to conduct some entrance examination so that students who are good in academics should not suffer because of this methodology," stated Mamta Sharma.

CBSE Student Hursh Sethiya shares his thoughts after Supreme Court gives a go-ahead to CBSE's scheme to evaluate Class 12 students

Hursh Sethiya said, "there will be always one section of the student society that will always be going to unhappy with whatever decision will be taken. Half of the students will study and half of them won't, it is always going to be a mixed match. I feel if the marks had to be given by the teachers, some might be biased and that may lead to a problem in students. Also, there are many students who have improved after 10th, and giving 30% weightage to class 10th is a lot. There might be several students who got serious after the 10th or 11th. This is not the best decision that has come out but this is an exceptional time and come what may decision has to be made".

