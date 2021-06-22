CBSE Board Exam Live Updates: SC Dismisses Plea Seeking To Conduct Board Exams

As far as the compartment exams are concerned they would be taking place as soon as the situation improves: AG told SC

Justice Khanwilkar: why can't the CBSE's scheme be made applicable to these students too?

Adv Choudhary for petitioner: CBSE is saying exams will be held between Aug 15 to Sept 15 subject to how conduciveness of the situation.

However, a study by IIT Kanpur suggests that the third wave will strike in September.

AIIMS also says another mutant version of the virus will strike in 3 weeks.

Choudhary: There is no bio bubble and the students are not vaccinated

Choudhary: We are talking about balancing the interest if the results are announced together. There are lot of universities which has a deadline for admissions

SC: You are representing students who have taken compartments

Justice Khanwilkar: If there are fewer numbers of students appearing for improvisation and compartments then exams can be held shortly. (to AG) can the exams be held on July 31 for them themselves after declaring the results of others? you can give them a week to communicate to you

Justice Khanwilkar: the exam can be held in the first week of August?

Choudhary: there are 38,000 compartment students

Justice Khanwilkar: at least it's not 15 lakhs.

AG: We are planning to hold the physical optional exam by August 15 subject to COVID

Justice Khanwilkar: then the argument on that particular clause, can you offer them a solution?

You're saying the same thing again and again, we're not going into this...the AG has already said August 15: Court to Chaudhary

Choudhary: There are some grace marks being given by state boards, Article 21 must be upheld

Justice Khanwilkar: grace marks for compartment students that we are speaking of

Choudhary: there are other private students too

SC: They will get opportunity in August

Choudhary: CBSE may be directed to hold an online exam or a viva at least online

Justice Khanwilkar: Yes CBSE will now come and hold exams at your home. What is this? How a board will conduct a hearing we will decide?

Court then rejected submissions regarding the conduct of exams.