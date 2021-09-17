CBSE Board Exams 2021-22:CBSE Releases Circular To Submit LOC Before Deadline, See Details

CBSE Board exams 2021-22: Central Board of Secondary Education has issued a notice for schools. Through that notice, CBSE has asked schools to submit the CBSE list of candidates also known as LOC of Class 10, 12 for CBSE Board Exams 202-22. The data of eligible candidates will be uploaded and will be made available from September 17, 2021. As of now, the schools can submit the list of candidates through the official site of e-Pariksha link. The link has been uploaded on the CBSE official website which is cbse.gov.in. Schools have been informed through the official notice that the last day to submit the notice is September 30, 2021. Schools have been asked to submit the LOC timely as the Term I examinations are scheduled to be conducted in November/December 2021.

The official notification reads, "As timely submission of the LOC as per schedule is very important this year because Term-1 exams will be conducted in November/December,2021, hence, schools are requested to plan timely submission of data of the candidates. It will also be ensured that the data filled in is correct."

Application fee: Details

CBSE Schools will have to pay Rs. 1,500 as application fees per candidate for five subjects. Whereas, schools outside India have been asked to pay Rs. 10,000 per candidate for five subjects. Schools are required to pay Rs 1200 for five subjects for SC/ST candidates of government schools of Delhi and Rs. 300 will be charged for additional/ optional subject per candidate for schools in India. The schools outside India will have to pay Rs. 2,000 for additional/ optional subject per candidate. Board has also asked the schools to ensure that students sponsored are their own regular and bonafide students.

