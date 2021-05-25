Last Updated:

CBSE Board Exams 2021: Bihar Education Minister Open To Online Examinations

The Bihar Education Minister Vijay Kumar recently opened up about the CBSE board exams saying, the option to conduct online examinations is open.

Written By
Sakshat Kolhatkar
cbse board exams 2021

IMAGE: UNSPLASH


The CBSE board exams for Class 12 have been unanimously postponed considering the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases in the country. Earlier in the day, Bihar Education Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary said in an interview with ANI that CBSE board examinations should be conducted as they play a vital role in the students' life. Chaudhary also added that although exams cannot be conducted in the current COVID-19 situation, a tentative date should be announced soon. Read on to know more about CBSE Board Exams 2021. 

Vijay Kumar Chaudhary on CBSE Board Exam 

Apart from his comments about the board exams being vital in the students' life, Vijay Kumar Chaudhary also commented that the option to take online examinations is open. However, taking online examinations has its own set of problems, the main one being the fact that a lot of students from rural or economically backward backgrounds do not have access to stable high-speed internet connection or smartphones. 

The Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren made comments about the CBSE board exam situation that holding class 12 board exams is not an appropriate choice, in view of the present COVID-19 situation. Hemant Soren also added that social distancing would not be practically possible while conducting examinations and there is a high risk that students will get infected. Many other states have also expressed concern about conducting examinations while the pandemic is in full swing. Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodiya commented that the Central government should vaccinate all students before conducting examinations.

READ | CBSE 12th Board Exam 2021: PM Modi chairs high-level meeting; States asked for opinion

 

Thousands of students have taken on Twitter to complain about the CBSE exams. Every day thousands of students tweet with the hashtags like '#CancelBoardExams', and '#CancelExamsSaveStudents' and many more. Many students are frustrated with the uncertainty about the CBSE Class 12 exams. The board exams for Class 10 CBSE had been cancelled by the board and a marking scheme using marks of the previous exams and class projects is being used by the CBSE to determine the scores for Class 10 students. However, no such relief has been given to Class 12 students who are still awaiting news of the dates for their exams. Stay tuned for CBSE board exam news and other education updates. 

READ | PM Modi's CBSE Class 12 Board Exam meeting: Consultation widened, student safety paramount

IMAGE: UNSPLASH

READ | PSBB suspends teacher as DMK orders probe against CBSE school in sexual harassment charge
READ | Exam uncertainty amid COVID: Top experts answer FAQs over new format for CBSE exams
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND