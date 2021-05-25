CBSE Board Exams 2021: Bihar Education Minister Open To Online Examinations

The CBSE board exams for Class 12 have been unanimously postponed considering the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases in the country. Earlier in the day, Bihar Education Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary said in an interview with ANI that CBSE board examinations should be conducted as they play a vital role in the students' life. Chaudhary also added that although exams cannot be conducted in the current COVID-19 situation, a tentative date should be announced soon. Read on to know more about CBSE Board Exams 2021.

Vijay Kumar Chaudhary on CBSE Board Exam

Apart from his comments about the board exams being vital in the students' life, Vijay Kumar Chaudhary also commented that the option to take online examinations is open. However, taking online examinations has its own set of problems, the main one being the fact that a lot of students from rural or economically backward backgrounds do not have access to stable high-speed internet connection or smartphones.

CBSE board examinations should be conducted as it plays a vital role in students’ life. However, this can’t happen amid the current situation. But a tentative date should be announced. There is also an option of online examination: Bihar Education Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary pic.twitter.com/k72eOhpfCv — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2021

The Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren made comments about the CBSE board exam situation that holding class 12 board exams is not an appropriate choice, in view of the present COVID-19 situation. Hemant Soren also added that social distancing would not be practically possible while conducting examinations and there is a high risk that students will get infected. Many other states have also expressed concern about conducting examinations while the pandemic is in full swing. Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodiya commented that the Central government should vaccinate all students before conducting examinations.

Maybe now you can cancel the boards, issuing policies to stress us out. How can you conduct exams? Situation is too bad. And wt logic is that, out of 5 I have 3 as major. Would corona not affect me in major sub.#cancelboardexams #CancelExamsSaveStudents pic.twitter.com/OrLQ2e4sMg — Khushi (@Khushh_garg) May 25, 2021

Dear Students, lot of parents coming forward to support the cause of cancellation of Board examinations to save lives. Will keep you all posted with updates. Stay Strong, Stay Positive. 🙏🙏#CancelExamsSaveStudents — Anurag Tyagi 🇮🇳ᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠ (@TheAnuragTyagi) May 25, 2021

Thousands of students have taken on Twitter to complain about the CBSE exams. Every day thousands of students tweet with the hashtags like '#CancelBoardExams', and '#CancelExamsSaveStudents' and many more. Many students are frustrated with the uncertainty about the CBSE Class 12 exams. The board exams for Class 10 CBSE had been cancelled by the board and a marking scheme using marks of the previous exams and class projects is being used by the CBSE to determine the scores for Class 10 students. However, no such relief has been given to Class 12 students who are still awaiting news of the dates for their exams. Stay tuned for CBSE board exam news and other education updates.

