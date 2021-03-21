CBSE Board Exams 2021: Board Allows Students To Change Exam City Or Country By March 25

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has allowed the class 10th and 12th board exam candidates to change the exam city for both theory and practical exams 2021. In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, many students have shifted to another city with their families. Considering the hardships faced by the students and parents, CBSE has allowed the students to choose their desired exam city. A notice regarding this has been uploaded on the official website of CBSE.

“Because of COVID pandemic, some students of Class 10, Class 12 along with their families have shifted to some other city or country and therefore, they are unable to appear for the practical examination or theory examination from the examination centre from where the students are registered for board examinations,” the official notice reads. READ | CBSE asks all teachers to complete training on 'Experiential Learning' on DIKSHA by March

CBSE Board Exams 2021: How to apply for centre change?

Students who want to apply to change their board exam centres should have been issued roll numbers by the CBSE. Students will have to request their school they are currently registered with for changing the practical or theory exam centre or both. The last date to make the exam city/ country changing request is March 25.

After receiving the requests from their students, the school principal will login into their school account on the CBSE website and submit the details including name and roll number of student, desired exam city or country for theory, practical or both. The last date for the schools to make the changes is March 31. All the regional offices of CBSE are asked to upload the marks of all candidates by June 11.

Candidates must choose one centre for theory and practical exams. Choosing one city for theory and another for the practical exam will not be allowed. However, CBSE class 10th and 12th results will be issued from the regional office of the board from where the students are registered.

In another notice released by CBSE, the board has allowed the schools to conduct the practical exams in three shifts, instead of two if they wish. The decision will be left up to the discretion of the schools. Conducting practical exams in three shifts will help in the early conduct of the exams and give more time to the students to prepare for the theory exams.