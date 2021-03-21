CBSE Board Exams 2021: CBSE To Conduct Improvement Exam For Only 1 Subject In Same Year

Central Board of Secondary Exam has released an important notice related to CBSE improvement exams 2021. From now on students of class 10th and 12th students will not have to wait for one whole year to improve their performance in the exam. Following the New Education Policy (NEP), the students will get an opportunity to appear for the compartment exam to improve their marks in one subject, immediately after the main exam. CBSE will consider the better of the two marks obtained by the students in the main exam and in the compartment exam. This modification brings with it a great relief for the students as it will save one year.

Till the year 2020, CBSE students of class 12th who have passed the board exam may re-appear for the improvement exam in one or more subjects in the succeeding year only. However, a student who has passed the Board exam under Vocational Scheme may reappear for improvement of performance in the main examination in the succeeding year or the following year provided they have not pursued higher studies in the meantime.

Now, candidates who will improve their performance will be issued a combined mark sheet. ln case student wishes to improve in more than two subjects they need to appear in the examination like last year, as mentioned in rule 44.1 and 44.2."The rest of the conditions will remain the same. This permission will be made available to the candidates appearing in the 2021 examination. If they wish to improve their performance in any one subject they may again apply in the Compartment Examination for appearing to improve their performance," the official notice reads.

Exam center change:

CBSE has also allowed the class 10th and 12th board exam candidates to change the exam city for both theory and practical exams 2021. Students who want to apply for changing their board exam city should have been issued roll numbers by the CBSE. Students have to request their school they are currently registered with to change the practical or theory exam centre or both. The last date to make the exam city/ country changing request is March 25. School will login and submit their requests to CBSE by March 31.