CBSE Board Exams 2021: Deadline To Apply For Improvement Exams Ends Tomorrow, See Details

CBSE Board Exams 2021 Update: The Central Board of Secondary Education is gearing up to conduct exams for students who are not satisfied with their results. To be noted that this year the results have been calculated on the basis of internal assessment criteria as exams were not conducted this year. The CBSE Board Exams 2021 for the students who are not satisfied with their scorecards is scheduled to start on August 25, 2021. the last exam will be held on September 15, 2021. Students who have decided to appear for improvement and compartmental exams should make sure to register themselves by Sunday, August 25, 2021. Students can also get details on the official website which is cbse.gov.in.

CBSE offline optional exam: Important Dates

The registration process is open now and students should make sure to register for improvement exams by August 15, 2021

The exams will start after 10 days of registration closing date that is August 25, 2021

The last exam will be conducted on September 15, 2021

The official notification reads," It is communicated that CBSE has decided to provide an opportunity to the candidates whose result has been declared as "Essential Repeat" according to the tabulation policy in the examinations which are scheduled to be conducted from 25th August 2021. With this opportunity during the pandemic period, such students will be able to save one year. The schools may note that these candidates may also be included in the list of candidates (LOC) at the time of its submission."

What if students register but fail to appear for exam?

In case any candidate has applied for an optional examination but decided not to appear in the exams, the earlier marks will be considered. This has been mentioned in the official notification released by CBSE on August 11, 2021. The notification reads, "This is to clarify that in case a student, who has applied for the optional examination, decides not to appear in the exam in one or more subjects and is marked absent. his/her previous result will hold good in these subjects and his/her result will be revised on the basis of marks awarded in the subjects in which the student appeared for examination". Candidates are hereby informed that the optional CBSE Board Exams 2021 will be held only for the candidates who are not satisfied with their results. It will also be allowed in case students fall in the criteria mentioned in the notice. Candidates are advised to go through CBSE Date Sheet 2021 and also the CBSE website for more details.