CBSE Board Exams 2021: Manish Sisodia 'happy' With Centre's Decision

After CBSE cancelled class 10th exams and postponed the class 12th exam, Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia told Republic that he is "happy" with the decision. Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting today after which it was announced that the situation regarding the exams will be reviewed on 1st June 2021 by the Board, and details will be shared subsequently. The Prime Minister reiterated that the well being of the students has to be the top priority for the Government.

Following the announcement of the decision, Sisodia said, "I am very happy as a parent and education minister. This will give children relief".

However, he also added, "No good for class 12 children, they will have some ANXIETY what to do. It would have been nice for the children of 12 to be like 10TH too. Some Decisions should be taken for the children of 12th".

CBSE cancels 10th boards and postpones 12th exams

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has cancelled the class 10th board exams and postponed the class 12th board exams in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases. The CBSE Board exams were scheduled to begin on May 4. The decision was taken after a key meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the education minister, other officials and CBSE board officials.

Ministry of Education, on April 14, announced that CBSE Board Exams of class 10, which were scheduled to be held between May 4 to June 14 have been cancelled. The results of Class Xth Board will be prepared on the basis of an objective criterion to be developed by the Board. In case, any candidate asserts non-satisfaction from the marks allocated to him/her, would be given an opportunity to sit in an exam when conducive.

On the other hand, the Class 12th exam, which was to be held from May 4th to June, 14th have been postponed. As per the ministry, the situation will be reviewed on 1st June 2021 by the Board, and details will be shared subsequently. A notice of at least 15 days will be given before the start of the examinations. Amidst the rising COVID-19 wave, the decision was made keeping in mind the safety of students.

The conclusion was reached following two rounds of meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s with Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokkriyal ‘Nishank’ and other important lawmakers on April 14. Both the meets were chaired by the PM. During the meet, officials proposed alternative arrangements to conduct board exams this year while also highlighting that it could be done online like the previous year.