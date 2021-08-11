CBSE Board Exams 2021: Who Can Appear For CBSE 10, 12 Compartment, Improvement Exams

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the category of class 10 and class 12 students for appearing in compartment examinations which will begin in August and last till September. CBSE has also released the schedule for the examination for class 10th and 12th students. Those candidates who are not satisfied with their scores in the examination will be promoted to classes 10 and 12 can sit in this examination and improve their grades.

CBSE Compartment exams 2021

CBSE Improvement exams 2021: The improvement examination for both classes 10 and 12 will begin on August 25. CBSE has issued notification for the students who can appear in the examination. Check the list below:

Not satisfied with assessment: Candidates who have passed but are not satisfied with their marks.

Students are placed in the compartment category as they could not pass one or two subjects.

Non-computable cases: Candidates whose results could not be prepared on the basis of the tabulation policy in 2021, ie regular candidates of the improvement category.

6th Subject cases: Candidates who appeared in 6 subjects in 2021 and declared themselves passed but could not clear one subject from the main 5 subjects.

CBSE offline exam 2021

CBSE has issued the official notification stating the category of the students who can appear in the improvement examination. All those students can check the official website of CBSE - cbse.gov.in. The students can also check the CBSE compartment exams 2021 schedule here.

CBSE Board Exams 2021

CBSE Compartment exams 2021: The examination for class 10 contains a total of 10 subjects. On the other hand, the CBSE class 12 improvement examination contains 19 compartment subjects. Students appearing for the compartment exam will have to reach their respective centers to appear in the examination. The students appearing are also recommended by the board to follow the COVID-19 measures while inside the school premises. Almost all the examinations for class 10 will be conducted between 10:30 am and 1:30 pm, except Information Technology, which will be conducted between 10:30 am to 12:30 pm. Meanwhile, all the compartment exams for class 12 will be for three hours, starting from 10:30 am to 1:30 PM.

CBSE Compartment exams 2021: Submission of a paper

Regular students can submit their papers directly to the examiner of the respective schools. This year there is no provision for sending answer sheets directly to the board. Once the exam is over, the schools can submit the list of candidates of classes 10 and 12 appearing for improvement/compartment.



