CBSE Board Exams Cancelled: HRD Minister Welcomes SC Orders, Wishes Students Luck

The Human and Recourses Development (HRD) Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Friday hailed the SC order where the apex court has agreed to a scheme put forth by CBSE to assess results of students in their classes X AND XII exams.

In a bid to protect students from COVID-19 pandemic, The CBSE and The ICSE cancelled the remaining exams scheduled between July 1 and July 15.

"I am thankful to the Supreme Court for taking this decision in connection with the board exam because it was not conducive to conduct exams in such times when we are battling with corona," The HRD Minister said.

“I thank the apex court for accepting CBSE’s plea. I also thank Prime Minister Narender Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for echoing similar sentiments as the HRD ministry," he added.

Wishing students a lot of luck, the Union Minister underlined the plan for the future course of action. He added that those willing to write the exams will be given an option "I wish all the students 'All the best'. The CBSE will declare the results on July 15th and if you feel the need to appear for the exam then there is an option available for that as well, need not worry. There are two options, first if you feel the need of rewriting exams and believe that you could have done better in comparison of your results you can do so, on the other hand if you feel that you are satisfied with the results that too will be your choice. The govt is always with the students, parents and teachers, our priority is your safety and then education" The Union Minister said.

The examinees of Class 12 students of CBSE board will have an option of either taking the exams later or to move ahead with the assessment based on their performance in the last three internal exams. The re-exam option will not be available to Class 10 students.

