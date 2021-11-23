CBSE Board Exams: Delhi Govt Calls Back Teachers From COVID Duty For Exam Invigilation

Delhi government on Tuesday announced to call back its teachers who were deployed for the COVID-19 duties immediately for exam invigilation duty. The decision has been taken in view of the ongoing CBSE class 10th, 12th term-1 exams 2022, and class 9th and 11th mid-term exams. The CBSE class 12th exam began on November 16 and the class 10th exam began on November 17. The mid-term exams for classes 9 and 11 will begin on December 1.

Delhi govt calls back teachers for CBSE exam duty

Himanshu Gupta, Director (Education), Delhi has asked all DDEs District and Zonal DDEs and HOSs to direct the concerned teachers of classes 9 to 12 and all IT Assistants/DEOs to report back immediately so that all the conduct of Board examination may commence smoothly. "In view of CBSE Board exams of classes 10 & 12 from Nov 16 & Mid Term exams of classes 9 & 11 to be started from Dec 1, the services of TGTs, PGTs & IT assistants/DEOs deployed for the #COVID19 duties are required immediately for exam invigilation duty: Director (Education), Delhi. All DDEs District, Zonal DDEs, and HOSs should direct the concerned teachers of classes 9 to 12 and all IT Assistants/DEOs to report back immediately so that all the conduct of Board examination may commence smoothly: Himanshu Gupta, Director (Education), Delhi," ANI tweeted.

CBSE Board Exams 2022

The CBSE board exams have been divided into two parts- major and minor. The CBSE board exams for minor papers of classes 10 and 12 were started on November 17 and 16, respectively. The CBSE major exams will be held from November 30. The mid-term exams of classes 9 and 11 will be held from December 1. As per the new pattern, CBSE Term 1 Exams 2022 are being conducted in MCQ format by using a Demystifying OMR. The exams for class 10, 12 minor papers will be concluded by December 7, and major exams will end on December 11.