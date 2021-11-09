CBSE Board Term 1 Exam: Students Can Change Exam Centre Till Nov 10; Check For Details

CBSE Board Term 1 Exam: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released an important notice for students who are going to appear in the term-one board exam for classes 10 and 12, which is scheduled to commence on November 16, 2021. For the convenience of students who are currently not present in their school city, they are allowed to change their exam city for the term 1 exam, said CBSE in an official statement. The students who are going to participate in the examination can change their exam centre on or before November 10, 2021.

Students can change the exam centre for the theory exam, but they will have to appear at their respective schools to give practical exams. Students, who want to change exam centres, are required to send an exam centre change request to the changing city by November 10, midnight. Students must take note that while changing the examination center, they must select only one exam centre for theory and practise exams, and the selection of more than one exam centre will not be allowed.

CBSE Board term 1 Exam: Important Dates

Name of the event Date Time Request for change of exam city through email November 10, 2021 Till 11:59 pm Uploading of requests received by the School (Latest by)

November 12, 2021 Till 11:59 pm

CBSE exam centre change | Official Notice

According to the official notice, "The students will have the option to opt for only one city as a centre of examination for both theory and practical." Two separate centers, one for theory and one for practicals, will not be allowed. The choice of the city should be made carefully as no change will be allowed once the school submits a request. The board will not accept requests under any circumstances beyond the schedule mentioned above. Keep checking the official website to get more updates on the CBSE Board Exam 2022.

