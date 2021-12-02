CBSE Calls "Gujarat Riots Under Which Government?" Question In Class 12th Exam An 'error'

CBSE question paper error: CBSE is currently conducting the mid term 1 exam 2021 for both class 10 and class 12 students. On December 1, the class 12 exam for the major papers began with the Sociology subject. A question that was asked by CBSE is gaining everyone's attention. The question reads, “The unprecedented scale and spread of anti-Muslim violence in Gujarat in 2002 took place under which government?” The options for the question were: “Congress”, “BJP”, “Democratic” and “Republican”.

Hours after this question was asked in the Sociology exam, CBSE apologized for it. CBSE called the Gujarat riots question “inappropriate”, and promised “strict action” against “responsible persons”. CBSE tweeted, "A question has been asked in today's class 12 sociology Term 1 exam which is inappropriate and in violation of the CBSE guidelines for external subject experts for setting question papers.CBSE acknowledges the error made and will take strict action against the responsible persons. The second tweet reads, The CBSE guidelines for paper setters clearly state that they have to ensure the questions should be academic oriented only and should be class, religion neutral and should not touch upon domains that could harm sentiments of people based on social and political choices."

A question has been asked in today's class 12 sociology Term 1 exam which is inappropriate and in violation of the CBSE guidelines for external subject experts for setting question papers.CBSE acknowledges the error made and will take strict action against the responsible persons — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) December 1, 2021

The CBSE guidelines for paper setters clearly state that they have to ensure the questions should be academic oriented only and should be class, religion neutral and should not touch upon domains that could harm sentiments of people based on social and political choices. — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) December 1, 2021

CBSE Gujarat riots question: Reactions on Twitter

Sangeeta Tyagi who claims to be a teacher took to Twitter to raise her voice against CBSE. She tweeted, "How can you afford to be apologetic when this content is the part of textbook’? Chapter The Challenges of Cultural Diversity". She has attached a snap of the paragraph in the book which is related to the question. Candidates can check the snap of chapter Challenges of Cultural Diversity which Sangeeta Tyagi shared here.

How can you afford to be apologetic when this content is the part of textbook’?

Chapter The Challenges of Cultural Diversity @sssingh21 @NAN_DINI_ @SandipGhose pic.twitter.com/DUEdpgzJ82 — Sangeeta Tyagi 🇮🇳 (@sangeeta_tyagi) December 1, 2021

Generally, the CBSE question setting process typically involves two panels of subject experts, paper setters and moderators with varying numbers. The identities are kept confidential to such a level that even the experts do not know their fellow mates. The paper-setters are not informed if their question papers will be used. The question papers are reviewed by moderators to ensure that each “has been set according to the syllabus of the subject, blueprint, design and text books/ recommended books”, and complies with the unit-wise weightage given in the curriculum.

'Where's the error?' asks Owaisi

Asaduddin Owaisi, President of AIMIM part and Lok Sabha member took to Twitter and reacted to the apology of CBSE. "This is a factual question. The CM who oversaw the pogrom in 2002 is PM now. Where’s the error CBSE?" he tweeted. "Thousands lost their lives in Gujarat. No person of conscience should ever forget such acts of mass violence. If the next generation doesn’t learn from the past; it’ll be “condemned to repeat it,” he added.