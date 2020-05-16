CBSE Class 10 & 12 Exams Datesheet To Be Out At 5 PM On Saturday, Announces HRD Minister

The HRD minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has announced that the datasheet for CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 exams will be out at 5 PM on Saturday. Earlier on May 8, the minister had said that the remaining exams of CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 would be conducted from July 1 to July 15. Last week, the HRD ministry had also announced that JEE (MAIN) test will be held from July 18, 20, 21, 22 & 23 and JEE (ADVANCED) to be held in August, while the medical entrance exam NEET to be held on July 26.

READ | Metro service only for govt employees, people engaged in essential services, suggests Delhi govt

Earlier, the CBSE reiterated its decision of conducting the Class 10 and 12 examinations. In its circular dated April 1, 2020, the Board stated that it was unable to conduct exams on 8 days across the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic while exams could not be held on 4 days in North East Delhi District due to the communal riots. Thereafter, the CBSE observed that it would conduct exams only for main subjects required for promotion and admission in higher educational institutions. It elaborated that only the Class 10 students in North East Delhi will have to write the exam for 6 subjects.

READ | Yogi govt halts NPR exercises in UP till further orders amid rising Coronavirus cases

MoS HRD speaks to Republic

Speaking to Republic TV, Sanjay Dhotre, MoS HRD said that IIT JEE and NEET exam dates are already announced and now the ministry will announce the dates for Class 10 and 12. He said: "Class 10 and 12 CBSE examinations are very important but got delayed due to coronavirus. The situation is not the same everywhere, some regions are red, while others are orange and green zones, so we will take necessary actions, and planning has been done accordingly to conduct the examinations. The evaluation process will be complete as early as possible because there has been a delay of 2 months already."

READ | Health Ministry issues advisory for healthcare staff deployed in COVID & other hospitals

As per the Health Ministry update on Saturday morning, there are 85940 coronavirus cases in India, 2752 have died and 30153 have recovered/migrated. The worst affected states are Maharashtra (29,100 cases) and Tamil Nadu (10,108 cases).



READ | Amit Shah meets MHA officials ahead of announcement of lockdown 4.0 guidelines