CBSE Class 10 board Exam Cancellation Pleases CM Kejriwal; Sisodia Says 'cancel 12th Too'

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday expressed satisfaction over the Central government’s decision to postpone and cancel the Class 12 as well as Class 10 Board exams in light of the worsening COVID-19 situation in the country. Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal said the decision brings great relief to lakhs of students and their parents who have been concerned about their safety amid the ongoing pandemic.

Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia also said that he was happy with the Centre’s decision as it would bring relief to the Class 10 students but Class 12 examinees would remain anxious about preparing for the exams. He urged the Centre to consider cancelling the Class 12 Boards as well.

"I am glad about the decision. As a parent and education minister, I believe students will get some relief. The decision is however not in favour of the class 12th exam. This will add up to their anxiety. Class 12th exams should also be cancelled. I request the centre to take a similar decision for the class 12th students too," Deputy CM of Delhi, Manish Sisodia said.

CBSE postpones Class 12 Board exams, cancels Class 10 Boards

In view of the COVID-19 crisis confronting the nation, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has cancelled the class 10th board exams and postponed the class 12th board exams – a long pending demand of students and the Opposition parties. The decision was taken after a key meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the education minister, other officials and CBSE board officials.

The results of Class 10 Boards will be prepared on the basis of an objective criterion to be developed by the Board. In case any candidate asserts non-satisfaction from the marks allocated to him/her, they would be given an opportunity to sit in an exam when conducive.

On the other hand, the Class 12 exam, which was to be held from May 4 to June 14 have been postponed. As per the ministry, the situation will be reviewed on June 1 by the Board, and details will be shared subsequently. A notice of at least 15 days will be given before the start of the examinations. Amidst the rising COVID-19 wave, the decision was made keeping in mind the safety of students.

