Last Updated:

CBSE Class 10 Board Exam Cancelled: Netizens Welcome Decision, Call It 'great Relief'

After CBSE cancelled the Class 10 exam and postponed the class 12th exam, several netizens flooded Twitter with memes and GIFs and said 'cancel all the boards'.

Written By
Bhavya Sukheja
CBSE Class 10

Image: Twitter/PTI


After CBSE cancelled class 10th exam and postponed the class 12th exam, several internet users flooded Twitter with memes and GIFs and said that it is a good thing that the concerns weren’t taken for granted. Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting today after which it was announced that the situation regarding the exams will be reviewed on 1st June 2021 by the Board, and details will be shared subsequently. PM Modi reiterated that the well-being of the students has to be the top priority for the Government.

Following the announcement of the decision, while some CBSE students wrote, “Itni khushi mujhe aaj tak nahi hui,” ICSE students, on the other hand, simply said, “Excuse me?” State Board students also urged the authorities to postpone or cancel their exams amid rising cases of coronavirus. They said, “Not only CBSE board! Cancel all the boards” and further added, “Simply prolonging decisions not good for students mental health”. 

Situation to be reviewed on 1st June 

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education, on April 14, announced that CBSE Board Exams of class 10, which were scheduled to be held between May 4 to June 14 have been cancelled. The results of Class Xth Board will be prepared on the basis of an objective criterion to be developed by the Board. In case, any candidate asserts non-satisfaction from the marks allocated to him/her, would be given an opportunity to sit in an exam when conducive.

READ | CBSE Board Exams 2021: Manish Sisodia 'happy' with centre's decision

On the other hand, the Class 12th exam, which was to be held from May 4th to June, 14th has been postponed.  As per the ministry, the situation will be reviewed on 1st June 2021 by the Board, and details will be shared subsequently. A notice of at least 15 days will be given before the start of the examinations. Amidst the rising COVID-19 wave, the decision was made keeping in mind the safety of students.

READ | CBSE class 12 exam postponed, situation to be reviewed on June 1, 2021
READ | CBSE class 10 board exam cancellation pleases CM Kejriwal; Sisodia says 'cancel 12th too'
READ | CBSE class 10 students can take board exam post-Covid if unsatisfied: Education Minister

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND