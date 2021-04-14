CBSE Class 10 Board Exam Cancelled: Netizens Welcome Decision, Call It 'great Relief'

After CBSE cancelled class 10th exam and postponed the class 12th exam, several internet users flooded Twitter with memes and GIFs and said that it is a good thing that the concerns weren’t taken for granted. Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting today after which it was announced that the situation regarding the exams will be reviewed on 1st June 2021 by the Board, and details will be shared subsequently. PM Modi reiterated that the well-being of the students has to be the top priority for the Government.

Following the announcement of the decision, while some CBSE students wrote, “Itni khushi mujhe aaj tak nahi hui,” ICSE students, on the other hand, simply said, “Excuse me?” State Board students also urged the authorities to postpone or cancel their exams amid rising cases of coronavirus. They said, “Not only CBSE board! Cancel all the boards” and further added, “Simply prolonging decisions not good for students mental health”.

It's a big relief to 30 lakh students, their parents and teachers. Cancellation/postponement of CBSE exam for 10&12 was being demanded by all of us since many days.@PMOIndia @cbseindia29 — Hrithik Srivastav (@Hrithik16185658) April 14, 2021

Very judicious decision taken in the interest of humanity. Postponement of CBSE board exams let the student and their parents opportunities to have a sigh of relief.

Very good decision. https://t.co/cc9JnwMgq6 — Ram Akbal Dubey (@AkbalDubey) April 14, 2021

Class 12th CBSE board exams postponed, class 10th CBSE board exams cancelled.

This is a great relief for lakhs of students and their parents .@MohdNawedAnwar — Sharique_018r (@sharique_018r) April 14, 2021

#CBSE exams have been cancelled for 10th std & postponed for the 12th. Postponing exams is yet another suggestion of @RahulGandhi that the govt has adopted. It would have been madness to go ahead with exams right now. This is a relief to students & parents.#cbseboardexam2021 — à¨…à¨¦à¨¨à¨¾à¨¨ à¨…à¨²à©€ à¨–à¨¾à¨¨ ( Ø¹Ø¯Ù†Ø§Ù† Ø¹Ù„ÛŒ Ø®Ø§Ù† ) (@AdnanAliKhan555) April 14, 2021

The massive victory of all Students and congratulation to you all.

CBSE has cancelled class 10th exams and postponed the class 12th exam. PM Modi had chaired the meeting today. #CBSE #cbseboardexam2021 — Dr. (Prof.) Ashish Mahendra(Education Counsellor) (@DrAsh_Mahendra) April 14, 2021

#boardexams2021

CBSE BOARDS EXAMS

cancelled postponed

Class 10th class 12th pic.twitter.com/Nwj5vIoJPP — Giaâ· is stuDYING ðŸ“š (@30sTAEthic) April 14, 2021

#cbseboardexams2021

CBSE cancelled 10th class board exams amid rise in covid cases.



*Le 10th students : pic.twitter.com/xTxp80dLuX — SachinðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ (@Humorousbeeing) April 14, 2021

CBSE had Cancelled the Class10 Board Exams....

Me to CBSE :@cbseindia29 #cancelboardexams2021 #sucess

Thank you Modi Government..!âœŒï¸ pic.twitter.com/FYDZDAFZYJ — Aditya Gupta (@theadityagupta_) April 14, 2021

Dear education minister it is good that you have cancelled students board exams because of pandemic. But please think of students future ......after 10 we have class 11 which is an extremely difficult class .......#education minister #CBSE — BTSgotjams (@SgotjamsBt) April 14, 2021

WE DID IT FOR CBSE CLASS 10 Y'ALL!!! JUST A MATTER OF TIME BEFORE ICSE PUTS THEIR NOTICE OUT!! pic.twitter.com/cyJPAvTAWh — siddharth shroff (@siddharth_0906) April 14, 2021

Not only CBSE board! Cancel all the boards!! In Jharkhand state COVID 143594 ++ cases! So I request to Jharkhand CM @HemantSorenJMM and @PMOIndia please #cancelboardexams2021 please RT guy’s:) pic.twitter.com/vXwQD9U5vi — __Santosh__ (@Santosh44799146) April 14, 2021

Situation to be reviewed on 1st June

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education, on April 14, announced that CBSE Board Exams of class 10, which were scheduled to be held between May 4 to June 14 have been cancelled. The results of Class Xth Board will be prepared on the basis of an objective criterion to be developed by the Board. In case, any candidate asserts non-satisfaction from the marks allocated to him/her, would be given an opportunity to sit in an exam when conducive.

On the other hand, the Class 12th exam, which was to be held from May 4th to June, 14th has been postponed. As per the ministry, the situation will be reviewed on 1st June 2021 by the Board, and details will be shared subsequently. A notice of at least 15 days will be given before the start of the examinations. Amidst the rising COVID-19 wave, the decision was made keeping in mind the safety of students.