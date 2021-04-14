CBSE Class 10 Board Exams Cancelled By Central Govt In Meeting Chaired By PM Modi

The central government has taken the decision to cancel the Class 10 CBSE board exams across all of India. The Class 12 board exams have been postponed to an undecided future date. The Union Education Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal attended the meeting and shared updates about the situation.

CBSE Class 10 Exam Cancelled

The decision to cancel Class 10 board exams was taken by a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other high-level education officials. The meeting was held to come up with a response to the rapidly growing cases of COVID-19 all across India and how to deal with the situation in terms of Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. In his Tweets, Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal informed the public that Class 10 exams have been cancelled and Class 12 exams postponed, after much deliberation in the meeting.

2. The Board Exams for Class Xth to be held from 4th May to June 14th, 2021 are hereby cancelled. The results of Class Xth Board will be prepared on the basis of an objective criterion to be developed by the Board. — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) April 14, 2021

Initially, these exams were set to be held from May 4 to June 14 for both Class 10 and Class 12. Dr. Pokhriyal added in his Tweets that Prime Minister Modi reiterated the well being of the students has to be the top priority for the Government. He also stated that the Centre would keep in mind the best interests of the students and ensure that their health is taken care of and at the same time their academic interests are not harmed.

1. The Board Exams for Class XIIth to be held from May 4th to June, 14th, 2021 are hereby postponed. These exams will be held hereafter. — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) April 14, 2021

The result of Class 10 board exams will be prepared on the basis of an 'objective criterion' to be developed by the Board. If a candidate is not satisfied with the grades they have received, they can choose to sit for a written exam. Dates for these optional written exams will be announced keeping the situation of COVID-19 in mind.

As for Class 12, the exams have been postponed, but no formal date for the delayed exams has been given yet. Dr. Pokhrial said on his Twitter that the Education Board will monitor the conditions on June 1 and details about the exam will be shared accordingly. He also added that the students will be informed about the dates 15 days prior to the beginning of the exam. Stay tuned for more updates on Class 10 and Class 12 board exams.

Image Source: Shutterstock