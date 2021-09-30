CBSE Class 10 Compartment Result 2021 Declared, Here's How To Check On Digi Locker

CBSE 10th compartmental result: Central Board of Secondary Education on Thursday, September 30 released the CBSE class 10 Compartment Result 2021. The CBSE Class 10 Compartment Examination 2021 scorecards that have been released today is now available on the official website. Candidates who took the exam and were waiting to check their scoreacrds can do it now. Candidates will have to visit the official website of CBSE at cbseresults.nic.in and follow the steps mentioned below. The direct link to check CBSE compartment result 2021 has also been attached below. CBSE on Wednesday evening also released the compartment results for class 12 exam 2021.

This year the class 10 exams were started on August 25 and the last exam was conducted on September 8, 2021. Class 10 private candidates, patrachar, and second chance compartment candidates also took this exam. Candidates should be ready with their roll number and date of birth to check CBSE class 10 result 2021.

CBSE Class 10 compartment result 2021: Steps to check

Registered candidates who took the exam should visit the result website – cbseresults.nic.in

On the homepage, candidates should click on the link which reads “Secondary School Compartment Examination (Class X) 2021”

Candidates will then be redirected to another page where they will have to enter roll number and other credentials

Candidates will be able to see results on their screen after submitting the details

Here is the direct link to download results

This year a total of 17,636 students were placed under the compartment category in class 10 in 2021. In 2020, over 1.5 lakh class 10 students were placed under compartment, while the figure was 1.38 lakh in 2019. This year, for class 10 CBSE results, 20 marks have been calculated on the basis of internal assessments conducted by schools, 10 marks were allotted to periodic/unit tests, 30 marks relied on half-yearly exams, and 40 marks on pre-board exam scores.

How to view documents on Digi locker