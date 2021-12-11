CBSE Class 10 English Literature Paper Was "lengthy & Easy, Check Paper Analysis Here

CBSE Term 1 Exam 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE Term 1 Board Examination Class 10 English ended today. Along with it, the examinations for all the major subjects also concluded today. While examinations for a few minor subjects are still pending, which would conclude within a week. As per the reports, students found today's English paper "lengthy and easy". The question paper contained 60 questions and internal choices, and students were asked to attempt a total of 50 questions only.

The analysis of today's Term 1 English exam is available here, which is purely based on the feedback given by the students and experts. Overall, the paper was easy, but Section A was rated as a bit "confusing" by the students. Teachers found the paper "moderately balanced". As per students' feedback, out of 50 questions, one can easily answer 35 to 40 questions correctly, maintaining an average score of 30 to 34 marks. The question paper carried 40 marks.

CBSE Class 10 English Exam: Check Paper Analysis

As per media reports, students found questions number 13 and 14 a bit confusing as the questions contained only statements and no direct questions. Section-C was also found to be tricky, and candidates are now dependent on the answer key, which is yet to be released. Section B, which contained only the grammar portion, was found quite easy and scoring.

Many students found that questions number 13 and 14 were incomplete, increasing the difficulty level of the students. However, experts found that the question paper was filled with logical and conceptual understanding, especially in the literature and writing parts. The Board will announce the Class 10 English paper answer key only after the schools have updated the OMR sheets on the official portal of CBSE. This is for the first time CBSE is conducting the examination on the OMR Sheets. Meanwhile, the examination for the CBSE Class 12 term 1 Board Exam is underway and would conclude on December 22, 2021.

