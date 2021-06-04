CBSE Class 10 Exams: Delhi HC Sends Notice To Board On Evaluation Policy For Students

The Delhi High Court issued a notice to the Central Board of Secondary Education on Friday, June 4, on a petition seeking clarity on the evaluation scheme for private students of Class 10th. The internal assessment policy framed by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to determine the Class X marks after the board exams have been cancelled has been challenged in the Delhi High Court considering private candidates.

Delhi High Court issued notice to CBSE

As per the reports, the Court heard a plea filed by the mother of a private candidate for the Secondary School Certificate Examination or the class 10th exam. Inquiring into CBSE's stand, the Bench of Justice Prateek Jalan asked, when will the separate strategy for private students be announced?

Although the examination was cancelled by CBSE in April 2021 and students were certified "pass," the petitioner is concerned that no policy for the marks/results for private students who are neither registered or linked to any schools has been issued. The petitioner claimed to have made a representation to the authorities on the matter but has got no answer. Reportedly, the case would be heard again on July 29.

CBSE class 10 exams for private students

The board had previously stated that the students would be evaluated using a CBSE-developed objective criterion. Students who are dissatisfied with their grades, on the other hand, can choose to sit for the class 10th exam, which will be held when the conditions allow. "The students will be assessed out of a maximum of 100 marks for each subject. As per the policy of the board, 20 marks are for internal assessment and 80 marks are for year-end board examinations," the notification reads.

On May 1, the CBSE issued the class 10th marking policy for the postponed exam. The CBSE has also requested that schools submit the information as soon as possible so that the CBSE Class 10th results can be announced on June 20. The pre-board exam, unit tests, half-yearly exams, internal evaluation, and practical exams will all be used to grade CBSE Class 10th students.

Picture Credit: PTI/ Unsplash