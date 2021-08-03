CBSE 10th Result 2021 Live Updates: CBSE Class 10 Result Declared, Here's Direct Link

Quick links:
Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan congratulated the students post result. "Heartiest congratulations to all young friends who have cleared the #CBSE Class X examinations. I wish for their healthy & bright future.
To my friends who did not meet expectations this year, I urge them to not lose heart and continue working hard. Success will surely follow," he tweeted.
Heartiest congratulations to all young friends who have cleared the #CBSE Class X examinations. I wish for their healthy & bright future.
To my friends who did not meet expectations this year, I urge them to not lose heart and continue working hard. Success will surely follow.
Type CBSE10 < ROLLNUMBER > < ADMITCARDID > and send it to 7738299899.
CBSE has declared class 10th result 2021 on its official website. Here's Direct link to check CBSE 10th result 2021.
In just a few minutes, CBSE will announce the class 10th result 2021. Candidates must keep their roll numbers ready to check their scores online.
CBSE will provide digital academic documents of class 10th students like Marksheets, Migration Certificate, and Pass Certificate through its own academic repository ‘Parinam Manjusha’, which is integrated with DigiLocker at digilocker.gov.in. The DigiLocker account credentials are sent to students via SMS on their mobile number registered with CBSE.
DigiLocker is a flagship initiative of the Ministry of Electronics and IT under the Digital India programme that aims at ‘Digital Empowerment’ of citizens by providing access to authentic digital documents to citizen’s digital document wallets.
Students can download the DigiLocker app from Google Play Store.
CBSE class 10th students should be prepared with their roll numbers to check their results once they are declared. As this year, CBSE could not conduct the class 10 board exam due to the pandemic, the admit cards were not issued to students. Hence, they did not get their 10th board roll numbers.
CBSE has uploaded the roll numbers of all students on its official websites. Students must visit the official website- cbse.gov.in and click on the Roll number finder tab. Choose the options from the drop-down list to get your roll numbers.
Click here to get your CBSE class 10th roll number.
CBSE 10th result 2021 will be announced shortly, Candidates can find their roll number on the official website of CBSE.
CBSE class 10th results will be available online. The CBSE 10th result 2021 can be accessed from the following websites:
cbseresults.nic.in
cbse.gov.in
DigiLocker
CBSE will declare the class 10th result 2021 today at 12 noon. CBSE announced the date and time of the results on its official Twitter handle on Tuesday.
CBSE class 10th result 2021 will be announced on August 3 at 12 noon.