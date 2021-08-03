CBSE 10th Result 2021 Live Updates: CBSE Class 10 Result Declared, Here's Direct Link

CBSE will provide digital academic documents of class 10th students like Marksheets, Migration Certificate, and Pass Certificate through its own academic repository ‘Parinam Manjusha’, which is integrated with DigiLocker at digilocker.gov.in. The DigiLocker account credentials are sent to students via SMS on their mobile number registered with CBSE.

DigiLocker is a flagship initiative of the Ministry of Electronics and IT under the Digital India programme that aims at ‘Digital Empowerment’ of citizens by providing access to authentic digital documents to citizen’s digital document wallets.

Students can download the DigiLocker app from Google Play Store.