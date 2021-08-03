Last Updated:

CBSE 10th Result 2021 Live Updates: CBSE Class 10 Result Declared, Here's Direct Link

CBSE class 10 result 2021: CBSE has declared Class 10th result 2021 on its official website- cbsresults.nic.in. See how to check CBSE class 10th result on the website, DigiLocker, UMANG app and SMS.

Written By
Nandini Verma
CBSE Class 10 result 2021

IMAGE: PTI

CBSE class 10 result 2021: CBSE has declared Class 10th result 2021 on its official website- cbsresults.nic.in. See how to check CBSE class 10th result on the website, DigiLocker, UMANG app and SMS.
14:01 IST, August 3rd 2021
Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan wishes CBSE students

Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan congratulated the students post result. "Heartiest congratulations to all young friends who have cleared the #CBSE Class X examinations. I wish for their healthy & bright future. 

To my friends who did not meet expectations this year, I urge them to not lose heart and continue working hard. Success will surely follow," he tweeted. 

 

12:17 IST, August 3rd 2021
How to get CBSE 10th result 2021 via SMS

Type CBSE10 < ROLLNUMBER > < ADMITCARDID > and send it to 7738299899.

12:15 IST, August 3rd 2021
How to view CBSE 10tresults on UMANG App
  • Download the Umang App from Google Play Store
  • Select CBSE from the options available on the home page
  • Enter credentials like roll number and admit card ID
  • Check and download your CBSE Class 10 Result 2021
12:02 IST, August 3rd 2021
CBSE 10th result 2021 declared, direct link here

CBSE has declared class 10th result 2021 on its official website. Here's Direct link to check CBSE 10th result 2021.

12:02 IST, August 3rd 2021
11:58 IST, August 3rd 2021
CBSE 10th result 2021 shortly

In just a few minutes, CBSE will announce the class 10th result 2021. Candidates must keep their roll numbers ready to check their scores online. 

11:48 IST, August 3rd 2021
CBSE 10th Result 2021: How to check result on DigiLocker

CBSE will provide digital academic documents of class 10th students like Marksheets, Migration Certificate, and Pass Certificate through its own academic repository ‘Parinam Manjusha’, which is integrated with DigiLocker at digilocker.gov.in. The DigiLocker account credentials are sent to students via SMS on their mobile number registered with CBSE.

DigiLocker is a flagship initiative of the Ministry of Electronics and IT under the Digital India programme that aims at ‘Digital Empowerment’ of citizens by providing access to authentic digital documents to citizen’s digital document wallets.

Students can download the DigiLocker app from Google Play Store. 

  1. Go to the Digilocker app
  2. Enter your mobile number or Aadhaar card and enter a six-digit pin
  3. Click on login, Digi locker will be opened
  4. OR enter username and six-digit pin and click on submit
  5. Class 10th results will be displayed on the app download the same
11:24 IST, August 3rd 2021
CBSE 10th Result 2021 shortly: How to find your roll number

CBSE class 10th students should be prepared with their roll numbers to check their results once they are declared. As this year, CBSE could not conduct the class 10 board exam due to the pandemic, the admit cards were not issued to students. Hence, they did not get their 10th board roll numbers. 

CBSE has uploaded the roll numbers of all students on its official websites. Students must visit the official website- cbse.gov.in and click on the Roll number finder tab. Choose the options from the drop-down list to get your roll numbers. 

Click here to get your CBSE class 10th roll number.

11:11 IST, August 3rd 2021
Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank wishes best of luck to students ahead of CBSE 10th results 2021

 

11:09 IST, August 3rd 2021
CBSE 10th result 2021 to be announced shortly

CBSE 10th result 2021 will be announced shortly, Candidates can find their roll number on the official website of CBSE. 

11:06 IST, August 3rd 2021
CBSE 10th result 2021: When and where to check scores

CBSE class 10th results will be available online. The CBSE 10th result 2021 can be accessed from the following websites: 

cbseresults.nic.in

cbse.gov.in

DigiLocker

 

11:02 IST, August 3rd 2021
CBSE class 10th result 2021 at 12 noon today

CBSE will declare the class 10th result 2021 today at 12 noon. CBSE announced the date and time of the results on its official Twitter handle on Tuesday.

 

10:58 IST, August 3rd 2021
CBSE 10th result 2021 date and time announced

CBSE class 10th result 2021 will be announced on August 3 at 12 noon. 

