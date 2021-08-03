CBSE Class 10 Result: How To Calculate CBSE Percentage; Check This Step By Step Guide

CBSE class 10 result 2021: Central Board of Secondary Education on Tuesday noon declared the CBSE 10th result 2021. Registered candidates can now download their scorecards from the official website and also from platforms like Digilocker and UMANG app. CBSE on August 3, 2021, announced that results will be out on Tuesday itself. CBSE tweeted that results can be checked on digilocker too along with checking on websites. Board also activated a link by clicking on which students will be able to find their roll numbers. CBSE tweeted, "Dear Students Results can be accessed on https://cbseresults.nic.in or https://cbse.gov.in or DigiLocker Find your Roll Number using the Finder on https://cbseit.in/cbse/2021/rfinder/landing.aspx… #CBSEResults #CBSE"

Dear Students

Results can be accessed on https://t.co/JfDBA2YU8F or https://t.co/9z38Le7QWU or DigiLocker



Find your Roll Number using the Finder on https://t.co/1RMO8azHpP #CBSEResults #CBSE pic.twitter.com/vxdP1NFcLJ — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) August 3, 2021

CBSE class 10 assessment criteria

Earlier, CBSE decided to conduct exams between 4th May to 7th June 2021 but later CBSE decided to cancel both class 10th and class 12th Board exams this year. It was done because of the second wave of COVID-19 in India. The board after the declaration of cancellation of results announced the CBSE class 10th evaluation criteria. This year, marks have been calculated as per CBSE 10th result 2021 marking policy. The CBSE informed that a team of experts prepared the evaluation criteria in such a way that no school can do injustice with registered students. CBSE said, "The evaluation policy has been formulated under extraordinary circumstances due to the COVID-19 pandemic taking a pragmatic view." Here is the direct link to view CBSE marking policy.

Students have been accessed out of maximum 100 marks for each subject. As per the policy, 20 marks were allotted for internal assessment and 80 for year-end examinations. 80 marks have been calculated based on marks scored by candidates in the different tests conducted by schools during the year. Out of those 80 marks, 40 are of pre-board examinations. 30 of half-yearly or mid-term examinations and 10 marks for unit tests. Candidates are hereby informed that CBSE will not release merit list this year as exams were not conducted.

How to see results on websites