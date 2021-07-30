CBSE Class 10 Results To Be Declared 'within A Week'; Precise Date Unclear

CBSE Class 10 Results Update: Central Board of Secondary education after announcing class 12th results on Friday, is gearing up to announce class 10th results. The Board will be announcing the CBSE Class 10 results within a week. However, the exact date has not been announced yet. It has not been uploaded on the CBSE official website in the notification section.

CBSE Exam Controller on class 10th results

CBSE exam controller, Sanyam Bhardwaj spoke to a news agency today. While talking about CBSE's plan of declaring the class 10th results, he said that CBSE has started working on results and will see to deliver them within a week. However, he too did not confirm any official date.

"We will start working on class 10th result from today and try to deliver it by next week," said CBSE Exam controller Sanyam Bhardwaj

CBSE created a new scheme

The exam controller also said that the examination board has made a scheme. Following that scheme, the board will be able to conduct more than one exam. He said, "We have created a scheme in which we will conduct more than one exam. On the basis of those numbers, we will be able to deliver exam results on time in case of a pandemic-like situation in the future."

CBSE class 12th result declared

CBSE on Friday declared the results of class 12th students. The students have been evaluated on the basis of marks they got in classes 10th, 11th, and 12th (internals). This was done as per the evaluation criteria as Board decided to cancel the exams this year due to COVID-19. Following the pattern and considering the situation at that time, many state boards also decided to cancel the exams.

PM Modi took to Twitter to congratulate CBSE students. He tweeted, "Congratulations to my young friends who have successfully passed their Class XII CBSE examinations. Best wishes for a bright, happy and healthy future".

Congratulations to my young friends who have successfully passed their Class XII CBSE examinations. Best wishes for a bright, happy and healthy future. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 30, 2021

PM Modi said, "To those who feel they could have worked harder or performed better, I want to say - learn from your experience and hold your head high. A bright and opportunity-filled future awaits you. Each of you is a powerhouse of talent. My best wishes always". He further said, "The Batch which appeared for the Class XII Boards this year did so under unprecedented circumstances. The education world witnessed many changes through the year gone by. Yet, they adapted to the new normal and gave their best. Proud of them!"