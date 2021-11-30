CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Board Exams 2022 For Major Papers Begins Today, Check Details Here

For all major exams/subjects, the Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Board Exams 2021-22 will commence today, November 30, 2021. More than 16 lakh students are registered to appear for their examinations, which begin on Tuesday, with the SST/Social Sciences paper. They must read the vital directions for Board exams. The official website – cbse.gov.in – also has additional information.

Students should be aware that majority of the CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Board Exams 2021-22 papers will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. They would also have a reading time of 20 minutes instead of the customary 15 minutes on these exams. Examine the list of key guidelines provided here for today's CBSE Term 1 Board Exams 2022 as well as other CBSE Term 1 Board Exams 2022.

Important guidelines for CBSE term 1 exam

Students must remember to bring their Class 10 admit cards to the examination hall, otherwise, they will not be allowed to write the exam.

They are recommended to arrive at the exam hall at least one hour prior to the start of the exam, or by 10:30 a.m., to avoid any last-minute issues.

The carrying and usage of electronic devices are prohibited in CBSE Term 1 Board Exams 2022, so students must check their packs and belongings to ensure that they adhere to this guideline.

Masks must be worn at all times during the tests, and students must maintain social distance in order to avoid the spread of COVID-19 infection.

Students should also remember to bring a blue/black ballpoint pen to mark answers on the OMR sheet.

Make sure that all of the information provided, such as personal information, subject code, and so on, is right while filling out the OMR sheet.

Candidates must familiarise themselves with the norms and methods for accurately filling an OMR sheet as defined by CBSE before entering the exam hall.

Instructions for filling OMR sheet

Multiple-choice questions (MCQ) will be used in the CBSE term 1 test. For the first time, the CBSE will administer board exams using OMR sheets. The OMR sheet specimen has already been issued, along with instructions on how students should fill out the OMR sheets. Students will only be allowed to use a black or blue point pen to darken the correct option. During exams, the use of a pencil is restricted. Students will also be required to fill in the proper answer in the box provided front of the circles, and the answer entered in the box will be considered the final solution.

The CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Board Exams will be held offline in 2021-22. The CBSE is also conducting exams in two terms for the first time.

Image: Shutterstock/PTI/RepresentativeImage