CBSE Class 10th Compartment Exam Result 2020 Declared, Over 56% Students Pass

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), on October 12, announced the result for class 10 compartment examination, in which 56.55 per cent of the students who appeared passed. According to CBSE, a total of 1.57 candidates had registered for the exam and out of them, 1.49 candidates appeared for the exam. The officials explained that the pass percentage for the exam was at 56.55 per cent as 82,903 students passed the exam, out of the total 1,46,604 students who appeared for the same.

Students who appeared in the CBSE class 10 compartment exams can check their results online at cbseresults.nic.in. CBSE has not yet uploaded a direct link to check the class 10 compartment results on its official website. Students can, however, check their results via DigiLocker.

How to check CBSE class 10 compartment result

Visit the official website, i.e., CBSE.nic.in

Go to the result website and enter your credentials to log in

Your CBSE 10th compartment result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a print out of the mark sheet for future use

CBSE had conducted the class 10th compartment examination from September 22 to 30, 2020, at 1268 centres spread across the nation amid strict precautions in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Last week, the board had announced results for class 12 compartment exam with 59.43 per cent of the candidates clearing the examination. CBSE had given a chance to class 12 students to appear for the exam if they were unsatisfied with the marks awarded to them on the basis of an alternate assessment scheme. However, class 10 students had not got any option to improve their performance.

Back in July, CBSE had declared the class 10 board exam result and a total of 91.46 per cent of students passed the examination. This year, a total of 2.23 per cent of students or nearly 41,804 students scored over 95 per cent marks in the CBSE class 10th exams.

