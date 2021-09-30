CBSE Class 10th Result 2021 For Compartment, Private And Special Exams, Here's Direct Link

CBSE Results 2021: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the Class 10th results of the compartment exam and for the private students. Candidates can check their CBSE results online at cbse.nic.in. The CBSE class 10 scorecards are also available on the DigiLocker app and website. The results were announced on September 30.

Earlier on September 29, CBSE had declared the class 12th compartment exam results on its official website. This year the class 10 exams were commenced on August 25 and the exam was concluded on September 8, 2021. Class 10 private candidates, patrachar, and second chance compartment candidates also took this exam. Candidates can follow the steps given below to check the CBSE Results 2021.

CBSE Class 10 compartment result 2021: How to check

Candidates should visit the CBSE result website – cbseresults.nic.in

On the homepage, candidates should click on the link which reads “Secondary School Compartment Examination (Class X) 2021”

Candidates will then be redirected to another page where they will have to enter roll number and other credentials

Candidates will be able to see results on their screen after submitting the details

Download and take its printout for future references.

Here is the direct link to download CBSE 10th results

This year a total of 17,636 students were placed under the compartment category in class 10 in 2021. In 2020, over 1.5 lakh class 10 students were placed under compartment, while the figure was 1.38 lakh in 2019. This year, for class 10 CBSE results, 20 marks have been calculated on the basis of internal assessments conducted by schools, 10 marks were allotted to periodic/unit tests, 30 marks relied on half-yearly exams, and 40 marks on pre-board exam scores.