CBSE Class 10th Term-1 Maths Paper Was ‘tricky’; Check Students' Reactions Here

CBSE Board exam 2022: The third major paper of class 10th term-1 exam for Mathematics subject was conducted on Saturday, December 4, 2021. Around 16 lakh candidates registered themselves to appear for the exam.

The exam started at 11.30 am and concluded at 1 pm. Apart from this, candidates were given 20 minutes additional time to read the question paper. Earlier the time provided to students was 10 minutes which has now been exceeded to 20. The CBSE 10th paper analysis can be checked here.

CBSE class 10 maths paper analysis

Krish Singh, a CBSE class 10 student who took the Maths exam on Saturday found the paper easy. He said that the questions asked were not at all difficult and 90 minutes time was enough to solve that. He further said that most of the questions asked were there from NCERT and NCERT exemplar.

Another student found the paper bit confusing and tricky. He said that it took more than usual time to solve the questions. He further said that no question was asked out of the syllabus.

CBSE Term-1 Exam 2022 new pattern: Overview

In first of its kind, Central Board of Secondary Education has divided the exam into two parts namely minor and major. The term one exam has already been conducted for minor subjects and Board is currently conducting class 10 and class 12 major paper exam. The CBSE class 10th exams for major papers began on November 30 and will conclude on December 11, 2021. CBSE class 12th exams for major papers started on December 1 and will continue till December 22, 2021. CBSE is holding the board exams in OMR sheets for the first time this academic session. In the CBSE Term 1 exam, students have to darken the correct option using a black or blue point pen only.

CBSE Issues Notice Regarding Printing Of Question Papers By Schools

Recently Central Board of Secondary Education has directed affiliated schools to print CBSE question papers in English or Hindi as per the demand and requirements of the students. The Board on December 1 addressed a letter which informs the same to school heads and centre superintendents. The heads have been strictly told to prioritize this order.