CBSE Class 11 Admission: Maths Paper Rule To Not Be Applicable The Current Academic Year

The Central Board of Secondary Education has announced to allow students who had opted for Basic Mathematics in Class 10 to opt for the same subject in CBSE Class 11 without having to go through the standard version of the paper later. The CBSE Class 11 news has been initiated due to the sharp surge in COVID-19 cases in India. Please note that this relaxation is only for the current academic year and won't continue down the line. Here's everything you need to know about the latest CBSE notification.

CBSE Class 11 Admission: Maths paper rule to not be applicable this year

In 2019, CBSE had for the first time introduced two-level Maths for Class 10, namely Basic and Standard. Basic Maths has been introduced for those who do not wish to pursue the subject further whereas Standard Maths is for those who will continue opting for the subject in Classes 11 and 12 as well. The new Maths paper initiative was taken with the aim to provide ease to those who do not wish to pursue Mathematics in CBSE Class 11 and 12.

Therefore, a Mathematics standard paper was introduced which students required to pass to pursue the subject in higher classes. Furthermore, in case the student decides against the continuation of Maths would have to appear for the Class 10 Standard Mathematics paper in the compartment exams. However, the COVID-19 pandemic instigated a change in plans. In a CBSE notification released on August 6, 2020, the Board wrote, “Because of spread of Covid-19 and thus the delay in the conduct of the compartment examination 2020, it has been decided by the CBSE that students who have appeared in Mathematics Basic (Code 041) in Class X 2020 main examination and are desirous of pursuing Mathematics (Code 041) in Class XI in the session 2020-21, can opt for it. ”

It further added, “Before permitting mathematics in class 11 to such students, the head of the institution should be satisfied that the student has the aptitude and ability to pursue mathematics. This exemption is given as a one-time measure to facilitate the present batch of students."

