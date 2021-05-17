CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021: Ramesh Pokhriyal Holds Meeting With Education Secretaries

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ has on Monday called a meeting with state education secretaries to review the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the education sector. The meeting will be held in virtual mode due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The education minister will also review the implementation of the New Education Policy (NEP 2020) and online education amid the pandemic.

The union education minister had tweeted about the meeting. As per his tweet, the main agendas of the virtual meeting is reviewing the COVID situation, online education and work around New Education Policy. It is also expected that the union education minister will discuss holding the CBSE class 12 board exams. Students from all over the country have been demanding to cancel the class 12 exams in view of the pandemic. However, no decision has been taken yet.

CBSE Class 12 Exams 2021

CBSE has already cancelled the class 10 board exams due to the pandemic and announced to postpone the class 12 exams till the situation is conducive for exams. CBSE has stated that the decision on class 12 exams will be taken after reviewing the situation in the month of June. Students will have to wait for few more days for an official update. CBSE has also released the alternative assessment scheme and marking policy for class 10 students.

Last week, CBSE had cleared the air around speculations of the cancellation of CBSE class 12 exams. "It is clarified that no such decision (cancellation of exams) has been taken regarding class 12 board examination, as being speculated. Any decision taken in this matter will be officially communicated to the public," a senior CBSE official had said. Meanwhile, a plea to cancel the CBSE class 12 board exams has also been filed in Supreme Court.