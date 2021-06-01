Last Updated:

CBSE Class 12 Board Exam Cancelled: Netizens Back Government's Decision; Thank PM Modi

After the Government of India cancelled CBSE Class 12 Board Exams, several internet users flooded Twitter with memes and GIFs and thanked the Centre

Written By
Gargi Rohatgi
PTI, Twitter- @HelloMrViLEN, @PMOIndia

PTI, Twitter- @HelloMrViLEN, @PMOIndia


After the Government of India cancelled CBSE Class 12 Board Exams, several internet users flooded Twitter with memes and GIFs. The netizens said that it is best for student's health and well being. This latest development comes after PM Modi chaired a high-level meeting. Taking to his official Twitter handle, the Prime Minister informed that after extensive consultations, the Centre has taken a decision that is "student-friendly" and also safeguards the health as well as future of the country's youth. 

CBSE Class 12 Board Exam Cancelled: Netizens back Centre's decision

Following the announcement that the CBSE class 12 board exams have been cancelled, some students wrote, "Tu bahut mast kam karta hai", "We thank our beloved Prime Minister on behalf of all students for cancelling the 12th class board exam. He always thinks of people's well being. He put the safety of students first." Some of the netizens' reactions are mentioned below:

READ | CBSE Class 12 Board Exam: PM Modi to chair key meeting today, say GoI sources

CBSE Class 12 Board Exam Cancelled: Read Notification/Press Release

Press Release 12th (1) by Republic on Scribd

CBSE Class 12 Board Exam Cancelled: What next?

During the key meet of PM Modi with Union Ministers and other officials, it was also decided that CBSE will take steps to compile the results of Class 12 students as per a "well-defined objective criteria" in a time-bound manner. "Class XII results will be made as per well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner," the PM said.

READ | CBSE Class 12 Board Exams CANCELLED: Read full official statement of CBSE Board Exams here

The Prime Minister said that the decision on Class 12 CBSE Exams has been taken in the interest of students. He stated that coronavirus has affected the academic calendar and the issue of Board Exams has been causing immense anxiety among students, parents and teachers, which must be put to an end.

READ | CBSE class 12 board exam cancelled: Here's how the CBSE class 12 results will be prepared

It has also been decided that if some students wish to appear for their class 12 board exams, then such an option would be provided to them once the current situation becomes conducive. As per reports on the CBSE class 12 exam format, an average of the last 3 internals will be considered. 

READ | CBSE Class 12 Board Exams: Students have option to write exams, despite cancellation

(Image: PTI, Twitter- @HelloMrViLEN, @PMOIndia)

READ | 'Big relief': On CBSE Class 12 Board Exams' cancellation, Delhi CM Kejriwal backs Centre
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND