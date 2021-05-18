CBSE Class 12 Board Exam: Teacher Files Plea In SC Against Cancellation Of Class 12 Exam

Days after a plea was filed in the Supreme Court to cancel the CBSE Class 12 board exams, an intervention application (IA) has been filed against the cancellation of the exam. Tony Joseph, a Maths teacher from Kerala has filed this Public Interest Litigation (PIL). He has stated in its PIL that scrapping the CBSE class 12 board exam will be an 'unfair decision' for the students.

"CBSE Class 12 exam is a career-defining exam and it is the most important one in deciding the future of a student," the IA said.

An advocate Mamata Sharma had filed a plea to cancel the CBSE Class 12 board exams in view of the Coronavirus pandemic and declare their results on the basis of objective criterion.

"Conducting Class 12 board examination is not possible because of surging COVID-19 cases. Even online or offline examinations not feasible because of an unprecedented pandemic. Delay in the declaration of Class 12 results will hamper students taking admission in foreign universities. CBSE and CISCE must devise an objective methodology to declare the results within the specified time otherwise it will affect around 12 lakh students, the petition by Advocate Mamata Sharma reads.

CBSE Class 12 Board Exams

CBSE had on April 14 announced to cancel the class 10 board exam and postpone the class 12 exams in view OF the COVID-19 pandemic. The CBSE board exams were originally scheduled to begin on May 4 and end on June 14. The decision was taken followed by an intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a high-level meeting with the officials of the education ministry and CBSE.

CBSE had earlier stated that the class 12 board exams will be held only when the COVID situation improves and it is conducive to conduct the exams. It said that the situation will be reviewed after June 1 and the decision will be taken accordingly. The revised date sheet for the exam will be announced 15 days in advance if the board decides to conduct the exam.