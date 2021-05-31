CBSE Class 12 Board Exams: Priyanka Vadra Recommends 'Chhattisgarh' Model To Education Min

As the Supreme Court of India has adjourned the exams cancellation plea filed by 7000 parents over the CBSE Class 12 Board Exam & ICSE class 12 exams due to COVID till June 3, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra shot a letter to Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' to outline the concerns of students, teachers, and parents. Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' is likely to take a final decision on the CBSE Board Exams likely on June 1. Prior to the announcement of the decision, Priyanka Gandhi asked the government how they can expect students to give exams by putting them at huge risk.

Priyanka Gandhi on Monday took to her Twitter handle and shared a two paged open letter in which the Congress General Secretary also said that now it is not possible to fully vaccinate the students appearing for the CBSE Class 12 Board Exam as they have lost too much time already.

CBSE Class 12 Board Exams: Priyanka Gandhi's letter to Education Minister

Priyanka Gandhi in her letter to Education Minister said that she has interacted with many students, parents, and teachers and therefore so she has understood the human, psychological and emotional cost of holding the CBSE Class 12 Board Exam under the second wave of COVID-19. "The second wave is even more devastating and traumatic," said Priyanka Gandhi adding, "How can we step aside all that they are witnessing and focus on their board exams?"

"These children are the future generation of Indians. They have already coped with immense pressures in the last year of their schooling. For much of the year, their schools remained closed, the normal interaction with friends that children thrive on have been practically absent. Many contracted COVID-19 themselves and many have lost people they love, family members and friends in this year of tragedy and turmoil," wrote Priyanka Gandhi.

I have written to the Minister of Education summarising numerous suggestions I received from students, parents and teachers regarding the 12th standard CBSE exams. Their voice must be heard. pic.twitter.com/NIj4Jly0Hv — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) May 31, 2021

Priyanka Gandhi shares her suggestion over conducting CBSE Class 12 Board Exams

The Congress General Secretary also shared summarised suggestions based on her interaction with the students, teachers, and parents on social media. In a series of points, Priyanka Gandhi wrote, "Internal assessment should be made for the students considering that the second wave of the pandemic has hit so hard at the very time when they were to study and sit for their exams. The very real fear of psycological trauma of the raging pandemic coupled with prolonged and intense pressure of the board exams can lead to severe mental health issues like depression, anxiety and PTSD," the letter noted.

Priyanka Gandhi outlined the Chhattisgarh Government's idea to hold the exams amidst pandemic."The Chhattisgarh government has found some interesting and viable solutions to this issue. Some parents suggested that CBSE Board should follow a similar pattern. The exams could be conducted at home as open book exams, exam booklet can be picked up from the school or centers and returned after a set period of few days. This would enable students to give the exams in a safe and conducive environment," stated Priyanka Gandhi's letter.

(Image Credits: PTI/ANI)