CBSE Class 12 Board Exams: SC Adjourns Hearing, Directs Govt To Decide Criteria In 2 Weeks

The Supreme Court, on Thursday, directed the Centre to submit its plan on criteria of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 examination in the next two weeks. The Central Government had asked the top court that it will need more time to make the decision as multiple options were put forward in the meeting chaired by Prime Minister Modi. On Tuesday, the union government canceled the examination of CBSE class 12 following which, the CISCE also called off the board examination in view of the second COVID-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday, the apex court granted two weeks' time to the CBSE and the ICSE to decide the objective criteria for an alternate mode of assessment for Class 12 students. The CISCE had asked for four weeks of time however SC stuck to a response in two weeks. In the meeting chaired by PM Modi, it was observed that the health and safety of students is a top priority while marking that students should no be forced to give exams during this crisis. A bench of Justices presided over by AM Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari asked Attorney General K K Venugopal and advocate JK Das, appearing for the CISCE to place on record the parameters in two weeks.

Supreme Court give Centre 2 weeks' time

With a strict time limit, the Supreme Court on Thursday expressed its happiness at the government's decision to cancel the class 12 board exams.

“We are happy to note that government has taken decision to cancel class 12 board exams but we want that the objective criteria fixed for assessment of marks be placed before us,” the bench said.

Marking the future admission of the students, the bench clarified that it will not give more time for placement of objective criteria.

The top court said that objective parameters for the assessment of marks will also be checked by the judiciary so that if anyone has any objections it can be dealt with.

“This is equally important as the relief sought by the petitioners seeking cancellation of board exams,” the bench observed.

Several state education ministries have also announced cancellation of state board exams for classes 10 and 12 after PM Modi's announcement.