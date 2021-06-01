CBSE Class 12 Board Exams: Students Have Option To Write Exams, Despite Cancellation

In a big development on Tuesday, CBSE Class 12 Board Exams have been cancelled after PM Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting in this regard. However, the official communication of the government has also stated that as and when the situation is conducive, CBSE can arrange exams for some students if they want to give exams.

Students will still be able to take CBSE Class 12 Board Exams if they want

"It was also decided that like last year, in case some students desire to take the exams, such an option would be provided to them by CBSE, as and when the situation becomes conducive," said an official release by the Government.

If they choose not to take the CBSE Class 12 Board Exams, as they stand cancelled at the moment, it has been "decided that CBSE will take steps to compile the results of class 12 students as per a well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner." As per sources, an average of the last three internal exams could also be considered for this purpose.

This comes after PM Modi chaired a key meeting on Tuesday with Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani and Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javdekar, and key officials. The PM was briefed about all possible options for conducting the CBSE Class 12 Board Exams. The Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank was to announce the decision, however, the announcement was deferred after the minister was admitted to AIIMS-Delhi due to post COVID complications on Tuesday.

CBSE Class 10 Board Exams earlier cancelled

Due to the devastating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the CBSE had already cancelled the Class 10 Board Exam and postponed the CBSE Class 12 Board Exams in April, however, the decision to cancelling the CBSE Class 12 Board Exams has been taken in light of the risk of COVID-19 and the apprehension of the students and parents.

"PM said that the COVID situation is a dynamic situation across the country. While the numbers are coming down in the country and some states are managing the situation through effective micro-containment, some states have still opted for a lockdown. Students, parents and teachers are naturally worried about the health of the students in such a situation. PM said that students should not be forced to appear for exams in such a stressful situation," an official release stated.

"The Prime Minister stressed that the health and safety of our students is of utmost importance and there would be no compromise on this aspect. He said that in today’s time, such exams cannot be the reason to put our youth at risk," the statement added.