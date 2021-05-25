CBSE Class 12 Board Exams: 'Vaccinate Or Cancel,' Writes Delhi DyCM To Education MInister

As May 25 marks the last day the state governments can send their suggestions to the Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' over conducting CBSE Class 12 Board Exams, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday shot off a letter in this regard. Manish Sisodia in his letter reiterated his suggestion to inoculate students before conducting the CBSE Class 12 Board Exams.

During the high-level meeting held on Sunday, Delhi and Kerala governments suggested vaccinating students before the exams. In fact, it was Delhi Deputy CM Sisodia who had suggested this. However, the meeting remained inconclusive and Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' asked for wider suggestions from the state governments. Now the Delhi Deputy Chief Minister has sent his suggestion for conducting CBSE Class 12 Board Exams.

Vaccinate Students Appearing For CBSE Class 12 Board Exams- Manish Sisodia

In his letter, Manish Sisodia writes that students should not be called to appear in the examination until they are vaccinated as the second wave of COVID-19 is wreaking havoc in India. Sisodia also shared his plans for how the Central Government can vaccinate 1.4 crore students who are slated to appear in the CBSE Class 12 Board Exams. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister in his letter wrote that the government should seek the advice of experts on whether COVAXIN and Covishield can be administered to students of around 17.5-years of age. Notably, the central government has allowed the vaccination drive for the age group of 18-44 years.

Sisodia also suggested that the government should start their talks with Pfizer and bring its approved vaccine for children above 12 years to India. He added that if the central government and state government join hands then students who will be appearing for CBSE Class 12 Board Exams and teachers will be vaccinated within a time span of 3 to 4 weeks.

If vaccinating students is not possible, then cancel CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2021

Manish Sisodia went on to say that if vaccinating students is not possible then the government should cancel this year's CBSE Class 12 Board Exams. Class 12 students have already spent 12 years in school therefore their previous performance like their performance in Class 10 and Class 11 should be taken into consideration. Also, their performance in school in Class 12 should be preferred.

Manish Sisodia also urged the Union Education Minister to chair another high-level meeting to discuss next year's board exams.

Delhi Deputy CM's letter to Education Minister

