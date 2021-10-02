CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2021: CBSE Releases Re-evaluation Schedule, Check Details

CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2021: Central Board of Secondary Education released the CBSE class 12 result 2021 for the Compartment Exam on September 30, 2021. This year the improvement examination was conducted between August 25, 2021, and September 15, 2021. The Board has announced the re-evaluation schedule now. It is only for those candidates who appeared in the Compartment Exam. Candidates in order to get detailed information should visit the official website which is cbse.gov.in.

CBSE in its schedule has said that candidates will have to pay an application fee in case they want to go for verification of marks. They will be charged Rs 500 per subject for the process of verification. Candidates will be charged a sum of Rs 100 per question which is non-refundable. If candidates demand photocopies of their answer book, then they will be charged Rs 700 for each answer book. Candidates will have to make sure to submit the fee online via net banking or credit or debit card. The schedule hights have been attached here.

CBSE Class 12 Result 2021: Re-evaluation Schedule

CBSE Class 12 verification of marks will start on October 4, 2021

CBSE Class 12 Verification of marks will continue till October 6, 2021 (11:59 pm)

CBSE Class 12 Obtaining Photocopy of answer book will start on October 13, 2021

CBSE Class 12 Obtaining Photocopy of answer book will end on October 14, 2021

CBSE Class 12 Re-evaluation process will start on October 18, 2021

CBSE Class 12 Re-evaluation process will be continued till October 19, 2021

CBSE in its notice has mentioned that the re-evaluation result will be declared as final. No appeal would be considered by the board against the said re-evaluation. In case there is a change in marks after re-evaluation, candidates will have to surrender the mark sheet and they will be issued a new mark sheet by Board. For complete schedule candidates will have to visit the official website of CBSE which is cbse.gov.in.