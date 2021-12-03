CBSE Class 12 English Paper Was "moderate & Well Balanced", Check Paper Analysis Here

CBSE Class 12 English Paper Analysis: The Central Board of Secondary Education conducted the CBSE Term 1 Class 12 Board exam of English (Core) subject code 301 today, December 3, 2021. The examination was conducted in a single shift from 11:30 am to 1 pm across different exam centers in the country and abroad. The examination carried a total of 40 marks, and the time limit was 90 minutes.

The question paper contained three different sections (A, B, and C), and there was no negative marking. The entire analysis of today's examination is available here. Candidates must note that the CBSE class 12 English paper analysis is completely based on feedback given by experts and students.

CBSE Term 1 exam: CBSE Class12 English Paper Analysis

According to students who participated in today's examination, the question paper was thought-provoking and critical. Some found the question paper more difficult and lengthy, while a few sections were tricky. As per the various media reports, the question was not very time-consuming and the majority of students managed to complete it on or before the time limit. Speaking of section-wise difficulty, section A was moderate, section B was tricky, and section C was thought-provoking.

The average score students can expect from these question papers stands somewhere between 30 and 35, and the highest score one can score is around 38 or 39. The difficulty level of the question paper was moderate, and overall, the question was well balanced. This is for the first time CBSE is conducting examinations on OMR sheets on the online CBSE portal. The examination for the class 12 exam will be concluded on December 22, 2021. To mark the answers, candidates were instructed to only use a black or blue ballpoint pen and darken the correct answer. For more details regarding the examination, candidates can check all the required details by visiting the official website - CBSE.nic.in.

