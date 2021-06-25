CBSE Class 12 Evaluation Criteria: Education Minister Clears Doubts Through Online Session

CBSE class 12 evaluation has been a topic of discussion among parents and students recently. Acknowledging the unanswered questions, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' conducted CBSE class 12 evaluation doubt clearing session. The session was organized at 4 pm today. Pokhriyal conducted the session through audio mode on all social media platforms. Students and parents can listen to the session by clicking here

CBSE class 12 evaluation doubt clearing session: Highlights

Talking about the queries he is continuously receiving, he assured the students that all the confusion will be clarified. In his 3.51 minute address, he said that he was not able to directly contact the parents and students because of his health condition. Education Minister said, "PM Modi is very much attached with more than 30 crore children of India. The way he took the decision of cancelling board exams keeping children's safety in mind is commendable. We are thankful to him".

Education Minister said that CBSE marking policy has been released. "Students will be evaluated on the basis of their performance. I am thankful to the Supreme Court for its agreement on the CBSE evaluation criteria." Education Minister further said that students should not be worried about the evaluation criteria. If anyone feels that he/she is not satisfied with the results, CBSE will conduct the exam in August if the situation allows.

CBSE class 12 evaluation criteria

CBSE board result for class 12th will be based on the CBSE Class 10 results for the batch, their performance in Class 11th and Class 12th. Attorney General KK Venugopal on June 17 said, as for 11th, marks are similar and are averaged out after taking into consideration the units and the term exams along. Any other additional exams including the final are also being considered. He further added that practical exams will be for 100% therefore 30 questions each for Class 10th and 11th are taken as weightage, for class 12th, 40% will be taken as weightage.

CBSE Case in Supreme Court

In a major announcement regarding the CBSE board exams 2021, Attorney General K. K. Venugopal on 17 June told Supreme Court that the declaration of results would be by July 31. The CBSE on June 4 had constituted a 12-member committee to decide 'well-defined' objective criteria for the evaluation of class 12 students. Highlighting the CBSE's policy AG KK Venugopal asserted that the policy was designed with a committee of experts. According to Venugopal, the CBSE has therefore taken into consideration three classes - 10, 11, and 12. He added that 10th being a board exam has different subjects as compared with 11th and 12th

Education Minister on Thursday said that because of ongoing treatment, he was not able to address the questions. He took to twitter to announce that he will be taking questions over social media on Friday. "At 4 pm I will try to answer all your questions", said Education Minister Ramesh Pikhriyal Nishank. He also invited questions on Facebook, Twitter or email.