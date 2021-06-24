CBSE Class 12 Evaluation Doubt Clearing Session To Be Organised Online On June 25: Edu Min

CBSE class 12 evaluation has been a topic of discussion among parents and students recently. There are a lot of unanswered questions in their mind. Acknowledging the same, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' will be conducting CBSE class 12 evaluation doubt clearing session. The session will be organized at 4 pm on Friday. Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal tweeted the same.



सीबीएसई परीक्षाओं को लेकर आपके मन में जो आशंकाएं हैं, उनके संदर्भ में मैं 25 जून, 2021 को सांय 4:00 बजे आपसे सोशल मीडिया के माध्यम से जवाब देने का प्रयास करूँगा l — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) June 23, 2021

Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said that he is continuously receiving a lot of queries. He said people are also asking him about his health. Minister informed through a tweet that he is in the recovery phase now and feeling better than before.

प्रिय छात्र-छात्राओं,

मुझे आपके ढेर सारे संदेश एवं सूचनाएं लगातार मिल रही हैं। साथ ही, आपने मेरे स्वास्थ्य के प्रति भी चिंता व्यक्त की है। इसके लिए मैं आप सबका धन्यवाद व्यक्त करते हुए कहना चाहूंगा कि मैं अब स्वस्थ महसूस कर रहा हूं। — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) June 23, 2021

Education Minister further said that because of ongoing treatment, he was not able to address the questions. Therefore for addressing the same, he announced that he will be taking questions over social media on Friday. "At 4 pm I will try to answer all your questions", said Education Minister Ramesh Pikhriyal Nishank. He also invited questions on Facebook, Twitter or email.

आपके जो संदेश हैं, उनमें आपकी कुछ आशंकाएं भी व्यक्त हुई हैं। लेकिन अस्पताल में चल रहे अपने उपचार के कारण आपसे संवाद नहीं कर पा रहा था ।



यदि आपके मन में सीबीएसई परीक्षाओं से जुड़े कोई अन्य सवाल हो तो आप मुझे टि्वटर, फेसबुक या मेल द्वारा भी भेज सकते हैं। — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) June 23, 2021

CBSE board result for class 12th will be based on the CBSE Class 10 results for the batch, their performance in Class 11th and Class 12th. All those having doubts are advised to attend the live session. It will give better understanding of CBSE marking policy.

CBSE class 12 evaluation criteria

Attorney General KK Venugopal on June 17 said as for 11th, marks are similar and are averaged out after taking into consideration the units and the term exams along. Any other additional exams including the final is also being considered. He further added that practical exams will be for 100% therefore 30 questions each for Class 10th and 11th are taken as weightage, for class 12th, 40% will be taken as weightage.

CBSE Case in Supreme Court

In a major announcement regarding the CBSE board exams 2021, Attorney General K. K. Venugopal on 17 June told Supreme Court that the declaration of results would be by July 31. The CBSE on June 4 had constituted a 12-member committee to decide 'well-defined' objective criteria for the evaluation of class 12 students. Highlighting the CBSE's policy AG KK Venugopal asserted that the policy was designed with a committee of experts. According to Venugopal, the CBSE has therefore taken into consideration three classes - 10, 11, and 12. He added that 10th being a board exam has different subjects as compared with 11th and 12th