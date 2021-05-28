CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 Live Updates: SC Adjourns Hearing Of Plea Till Monday

Supreme Court has adjourned the hearing to Monday for the plea seeking cancellation of Class 12 examinations of CBSE and ICSE due to the COVID situation. Court has directed petitioner Adv Mamta Sharma to serve advanced copy to respondents including Centre, CBSE and ICSE

The Bench told the petitioner counsel: Be optimistic. Maybe there will a resolution in your favour. Serve the other side first, so other side is represented.