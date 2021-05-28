CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 Live Updates: SC Adjourns Hearing Of Plea Till Monday

Quick links:
Supreme Court has adjourned the hearing to Monday for the plea seeking cancellation of Class 12 examinations of CBSE and ICSE due to the COVID situation. Court has directed petitioner Adv Mamta Sharma to serve advanced copy to respondents including Centre, CBSE and ICSE
The Bench told the petitioner counsel: Be optimistic. Maybe there will a resolution in your favour. Serve the other side first, so other side is represented.
The Bench assembled at 10:30 am. The Bench asked the petitioner advocate Mamata Sharma, "Have you served advanced copy to the counsel of CBSE? You should have done that. You do that and we can have on Monday," the judge said.
Earlier this week, nearly 300 students wrote a letter to Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramanna and other Supreme Court judges seeking the Supreme Court's direction over the conducting of physical examinations for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 board exams.
A bench comprising Justices AM Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari will hear the case at 10.30 AM.
The PIL seeks cancellation of Class 12 examinations of CBSE and ICSE due to COVID situation.
Justice AM Khanwilkar led bench of the Supreme Court will hear the plea seeking cancellation of the CBSE Class 12 board exams amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The hearing is likely to begin after 10:30 am.
OVer 7000 parents have filed the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) through advocate Mamata Sharma, days after the high-level meeting involving Union Ministers, State Ministers, and CBSE officials ended inconclusively.
The Supreme Court of India will on Friday hear the PIL filed by 7000 parents seeking cancellation of CBSE class 12 board exams 2021 in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic.