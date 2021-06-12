CBSE Class 12 Exam Result: Manish Sisodia Suggests Evaluation Criteria; Details Break-up

Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday urged the Centre to evaluate the CBSE Class 12 Board Exam result based on the marks accounted by a student in Class 10, 11, and pre-boards. With the decision to narrow down a CBSE Class 12 evaluation criteria expected soon, the Deputy Chief Minister opined that judging students based on the tabulation of their results for the last three years would be the best option.

In a letter to Union Education Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', Sisodia suggested a break-up of the CBSE passing criteria saying, "Since most of the theory subjects have exams of 70 marks each, the result can be calculated as follows -- 30 marks weightage for pre-board exams and 20 marks each for class 11 and 10 exams. The remaining 30 marks can be for practical exams."

"The CBSE has permitted a moderation of plus 2 or minus 2 marks depending upon the result of the concerned school in past three years, I believe for Class 12 the moderation reference should be plus 5 or minus 5 marks," he added.

CBSE Class 12 Board Exam result criteria in 10 days

After the cancellation of the Class 12 exam, the Central Board of Secondary Education has constituted a 13-member committee to work out a CBSE Class 12 evaluation criteria and submit it within 10 days.

The panel features members such as Ministry of Education Joint Secretary Vipin Kumar; Delhi Education Director Udit Prakash Rai; Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan Commissioner Nidhi Pandey; Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti Commissioner Vinayak Garg; Chandigarh School Education Director Rubinderjit Singh Brar; CBSE Director (IT) Antriksh Johri and CBSE Director (Academics) Joseph Emanuel has been formulated. Aside from the members mentioned, one representative each from UGC and NCERT and two representatives from schools will also be a part of the Committee.

As per the latest CBSE news, the alternative policy on CBSE Class 12 exam results will be submitted by the panel on June 14. Schools have already been directed to upload the marks of school-based assessment including internal assessment/ practicals and projects of the Class 10 and 12 board exams.